WROXETER – Maitland Conservation (MC) issued a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety for all municipalities in the Maitland and Nine Mile River watersheds on Dec. 30 after mild temperatures caused the recent fast melt of the accumulation of snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard.
The warning said warm temperatures and rain might cause flooding in low-lying areas.
“A Colorado Low will track through the Great Lakes region and is forecast to bring rain to southern Ontario through Wednesday,” a Jan. 3 update on the MC website states.
It is expected the rains this week will bring a total rainfall accumulation of 20-30 mm to the Maitland watershed.
“Saturated ground conditions remain from the rain and snowmelt this past weekend, therefore rivers and streams will respond quickly to additional runoff,” states the MC update.
“Streams and rivers are expected to reach similar levels experienced this past weekend when many watercourses approached or slightly exceeded bankfull. Minor flooding in typical low-lying areas is again likely. These elevated flow conditions will continue into the weekend. Significant flooding is not anticipated at this time.”
MC staff have encouraged municipal officials to check drainage systems and monitor low-lying and flood-prone roads.
“We remind people that slippery and unstable stream banks and cold-water temperatures will create hazardous conditions around all watercourses. MC is monitoring watershed conditions and will provide an update if warranted.”
This message is in effect until the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 8.