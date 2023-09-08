BROCKTON – With the replacement of the Durham Street Bridge in Walkerton a couple of years away, local council isn’t putting the safety of pedestrians on the back burner.
The fact is, there are a lot of pedestrians in the area, thanks to nearby apartment buildings, popular businesses and a well-used pedestrian trail. And Bruce County Road 4 is the busiest one in the county.
At the Aug. 8 council meeting, Coun. Greg McLean gave a notice of motion regarding the need for immediate action to enhance pedestrian safety.
As stated in the motion presented – and passed – at the Aug. 29 council meeting, the Saugeen River Trail runs on both sides of the Durham Street Bridge, and it is widely used by both local people and visitors. The bridge itself is at the edge of a very busy downtown.
There are currently no traffic calming measures or crosswalks, creating a danger for pedestrians.
In January of this year, council passed a resolution calling for traffic calming measures at the intersection that can be implemented prior to the bridge replacement at a reasonable cost.
Since then, most discussion at the county level has focused on the preferred alternative for traffic during the actual bridge reconstruction.
The motion put forward by McLean asked that the county reconsider traffic calming measures at the intersection of Durham Street East and Bruce County Road 4 prior to the bridge project.
Coun. Tim Elphick asked for specifics regarding what portion of County Road 4 would be involved.
McLean said the road east of McNab, up to the bridge itself.
He commented, “It (the original motion on traffic calming measures) got lost in the wash… we’re bringing it back.” McLean noted the bridge project is two to three years away, during which time, people will be crossing that road, “and it’s pretty busy.” There’s a need for low-cost traffic calming measures, he said.