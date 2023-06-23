With the support of local businesses and community members, the. Gananoque Police Service’s Law Enforcement Torch Run, which was held on June 15, raised $860.
“We would like to extend a sincere thank you to everyone who participated and donated to this great cause,” the police service said in a statement.
This year’s run involved law enforcement personnel from Gananoque, as well as Gananoque Fire, Leeds and Grenville EMS and students from the community.
The run began in the morning at Home Hardware in Gananoque. Following the completion of the run, which travelled through the community, participants and the public were welcome to take part in lunch at the Fries Eh food truck located in the Canadian Tire parking lot.
“We had 17 participants and 14 runners,” said Sgt. Lynsay Dickson of the Gananoque Police Service. “We also picked up several students from GISS (Gananoque Intermediate and Secondary School) who ran the main leg with us.”
Linklater Public School served as a stop along the journey for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
As the members of the Torch Run, led by Special Olympian Brian Secker, entered Linklater Public School's yard they were greeted by excited students who cheered on the participants. Some had created signs filled with encouraging words.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is the largest public awareness vehicle and grass-roots fundraiser for Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony of local competitions and other events. This year marks the 35th year of The Torch Run.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)