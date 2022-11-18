At the inaugural meeting of the newly elected New Denver council, Mayor Leonard Casley thanked everyone who had run for council and welcomed incumbents and newly elected councillors to their roles for the next four years. Eight members of the public attended.
Oaths of office were read by CAO Lisa Scott to all members of council. Each councillor signed an agreement to abide by the conditions of the oath.
The following appointments were made.
Regional District of Central Kootenay: Mayor Leonard Casley (director); Councillor John Fyke (alternate). West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District: Mayor Casley (director); Councillor Fyke (alternate). Recreation Commission #6: Councillor Casey Law; Councillor Colin Moss (alternate). Slocan Valley Economic Development Commission: Councillor Law; Councillor Moss (alternate). Rosebery Trails & Parklands Commission: Councillor Law; Councillor Danika Hammond (alternate). Ktunaxa Kinbasket Treaty Advisory Committee: Councillor Hammond. Fire Department Committee: Councillor Moss. Health Advisory Committee: Councillor Moss. Sustainability Committee: Councillors Law and Hammond.