WINGHAM – The Wingham Business Improvement Area (BIA) held its regular board meeting on Aug. 17, covering several recent and upcoming downtown business initiatives.
The report from the recent sidewalk sales was very favourable. The participating retailers reported brisk sales, even on a rainy Saturday. Future summer sidewalk sales will be the weekend before or after the Civic Holiday, depending on how early the holiday falls. Suggestions for next year are trying to coordinate with a Frosty Queen Cruise Night and possibly staying open later that evening.
Council representative to the BIA, Mitch Wright, reported on the strategic plan council is working on. He also noted that the front steps of the town hall should be completed shortly. There are also some government programs available that can assist with the Hutton Heights housing development.
Doug Kuyvenhoven, who heads up the Curb Appeal Subcommittee, reported on the painting project at the cemetery. Subsequent projects will be to paint the fire hydrants along Josephine Street and some landscaping around the base of the LED sign by Tim Hortons, along with continued weed whacking along Josephine Street.
The Wingham Community Connectors are hosting another volunteer fair at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Sunday, Sept. 24. More information can be received from Denise Lockie at the township or Trina Huffman at the Alice Munro Library in Wingham.
The Vance Fund committee will open applications for churches and recreation projects as of Aug. 21 for six weeks. The churches will be contacted directly. Recreation projects must be a charity or partner with the municipality.
The BIA wants to recognize the generosity of Lee and Thora Vance for creating this fund. After discussion, a letter will be sent to North Huron council requesting that the park between Patrick and John streets, along the river, be renamed “Vance Park.” With the splash pad, playground equipment and a portion of the trail in that area, it ties in with the Vances’ request that some funds go toward recreation.
The new benches for Josephine Street are expected sometime in September. The old benches will be refurbished and placed along the walking trails. This is the major project of the BIA in 2023.
Discussion was held regarding possible projects for 2024. Nothing is set, but the board will be looking into the possibility of some of the suggestions made.