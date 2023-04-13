The Humboldt and District Gallery is building on the success of its local writers' nights. It will be hosting a third one, focuses on local youth writers.
The youth writers' night will be on Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gallery. The Humboldt and District Gallery said in a media release it is thrilled to feature young writers from local and regional high schools. Everyone is encouraged to join in and share their work.
“Celebrating student writing in a public way is so important," said Englefeld School ELA 7-12 teacher Merrissa Karmark. “This youth writers night is an opportunity for young writers to practice sharing their work aloud. Perhaps more importantly, though, it is a space for them to connect with a community of people as passionate about writing as they are.”
Students from Humboldt Collegiate Institute will also present their work.
Each student will have 10 minutes to present their original work.
There will also be coffee, cookies, and, of course, the spoken word at the event.