COMMUNITY WELLBEING CENTRE
What: Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory Community Wellbeing Centre
Where: 50 Meadow Dr., Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory
Programs: Community Health, Non-Insured Health Benefits/Medical Transportation, Diabetes Education, Mohawk Family Services, Home and Community Care, Home Support, Good Minds, Family Health and Child Development, Ontario Works, Community Aboriginal Recreational Activator, Food Resource, Tyendinaga Fitness Resource Centre, Indigenous Victim Services.
TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R. Donald Maracle doesn’t have to think for long when asked about life before the Community Wellbeing Centre.
“When I first started on council in December of ’79, we had one nurse and we had two homemakers (on the Reserve) and what was called the welfare administrator at that time, now it's called the Ontario Works manager,” the chief said inside his office at the administration building, which sits next to the wellbeing centre.
The centre, with its large lettering on the front of the building, can’t be missed as you drive along York Road, tucked back into Meadow Drive. Along with the administration building and wellbeing centre, the new Tyendinaga fire hall and police stations are also situated in the hub. While countless communities across Canada have boasted such facilities for decades, such wasn’t the case on the Reserve, Chief Maracle said.
“We had one electric typewriter … there were no computers,” Maracle said. “(Council) worked in an old school that was built in 1952 and had been converted to an administration building. There was chief and four councillors and we had one secretary to the council. We had a band manager and an administrative officer,” he added.
Back then, the chief and council were working hard to lay the groundwork for the future, mapping out a vision that today has become a reality.
“There was not really a lot of programming,” Chief Maracle recalled. “There was much lobbying done to re-grow services and we needed administrative space for the programs and services that were devolved from the federal government to the administration of the local council through contribution agreements with the federal and provincial governments.”
After establishing a housing program, council turned its attention to programming and community care, Maracle said.
“There were additional nurses hired over the years and more programs that dealt with family services, both in terms of prevention and protection. We hired an Ontario works manager. There were personal support workers hired to help with home care. There was a food resource centre created under Chief Hill’s leadership. Mohawk Family Services (offered) prevention support for families in need of those services.”
As community needs increased and services expanded, the need for a single space to provide those services became a priority.
“Everybody was cramped in our previous office locations,” the chief said. “We didn't meet any of the labour standards in terms of space and the septic system was backing up, the water was horrible, there was asbestos, sometimes the roof would leak. There just wasn't enough office space. People were crowded in their offices. The services were in different buildings. The goal was to bring all services under one roof and then create more of the programs working together to address the needs and a holistic approach.”
Using revenue generated from Ontario Lottery and Gaming, the administration building and wellbeing centre were constructed approximately a decade ago, Maracle said. From there, more and more services were added.
“A diabetes education nurse (was) hired and practical assistance worker (was) hired to support families living with diabetes. A chiropodist was brought under contract to look after foot care and a diabetes wellness circle was started and offers weekly services,” Maracle said, adding a clerk was also hired to deal with non-insured health benefits.
A public health nurse was hired, school health and prenatal programming was added, a home and community care program, homeless support program, and many other support programs have been added along the way.
“There's a holistic approach to service delivery so that people can stay at home with dignity as long as they can,” Chief Maracle said. “The Community Wellbeing Centre provides a unique, whole holistic support that meets the physical, mental, emotional, and cultural needs of our members. There are 14 different departments that work out of that building.”
While the centre addresses so many needs within the community, it doesn’t address them all, the chief said.
“Our people still have to leave the reserve when they need (long-term) care because we don't have a long-term home here. We are currently working with the government to build 128-bed long-term care facility, which we hope to start next year,” he said.
Never one to sit on his laurels or accept praise, Chief Maracle spoke bluntly when asked about the accomplishments council has achieved, including facilities like the wellbeing centre.
“Every damn thing that we've got here, there was always a fight to get because there are limited funds and it's very competitive. “It was never without a fight,” he said, with a cynical laugh before offering a rare personal thought on the wellbeing centre.
“I'm happy to see the needs of the community being met and the quality of life improving for our people because really they're not asking for any more than basic services that a lot of other people in Canada take for granted.”
“People do want to live in the dignity of their own community and I want them to be happy and safe. That's really basically what it boils down to. Happy, healthy and safe.”
The chief’s sentiments were echoed by Susan Barberstock, director of Community Wellbeing.
“Being able to take care of our own, in a good way, in a holistic and in a culturally safe space. That’s what (the centre) means to the community,” she said.
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.