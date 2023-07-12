The 2023 season is looking great at The Swan Hills Golf and Country Club (SHGCC), with a variety of upcoming events and tournaments.
Weekly events include Men’s Night on Tuesday nights and, new this year, Family Fridays. For Men’s Night, there will be a special meal and dessert on Tuesdays as well as draws and cash prizes. Family Fridays will include 10% off on golf and meals all day, excluding alcohol sales. Family groups will need at least one adult with any number of children to qualify.
The SHGCC will be hosting the Ladies Tournament on August 26. The 18-hole tournament will be a 2-ball, best-ball format, where each member of a two-person team plays their own ball through each hole but chooses the better of the two scores to count for the team. Join in on the fun for $125/person, including breakfast and supper, with some great prizes up for grabs. Registration and breakfast will be at 9:00 AM, with a shotgun start at 10:00 AM.
The Swan Hills Junior Golf Tournament does not have a definitive date yet, but the organizers are looking at early September. While the Junior Tournament is open to all ages, the organizers just ask for some parent volunteers to help the younger golfers if they are participating.
More excitement is coming with the Mixed Four Ball Best Ball Golf Tournament on September 16. Four-person teams will be playing a best ball format and competing for excellent prizes.
Night Golf is back again with 18+ events on September 15 and 22 and a family Night Golf event on September 29. Registration will include a glow-in-the-dark golf ball to make things a little easier after the sun goes down.
Those interested in participating in these events and/or tournaments can sign up for them at the golf course.
Take some time to get out to the golf course this season and support the SHGCC; join in on one of the upcoming events if you can. The SHGCC is a non-profit organization of hard-working volunteers that are doing everything they possibly can to ensure that the golf course keeps running, and they need the community’s support.