It’s just about time for Carnival in East Ferris, and everyone is getting hyped up for the popular annual event. The celebrations begin on Thursday, February 16th, and run all weekend. Most of the events take place at the East Ferris Community Centre and Arena at 1267 Village Road in Astorville.
On Thursday, the festivities launch with a free concert by Melissa Ouimet at the community centre. The following day there will be an official opening ceremony and an acoustic music set featuring Timber Country. On Saturday, people will pour into the community centre for the pancake breakfast, and that evening, the Carnival Dance will be in full swing, with live music from regional rockers, Gravitas.
Bacon and eggs will be served for breakfast on the Sunday, and there will be kids games and throughout the day and a spaghetti dinner that night.
Of course, Bonhomme will be making appearance throughout the weekend, because when Carnival rolls around, you know Bonhomme is coming to town.
There will also be hockey and broomball games throughout the weekend, with some curling thrown in for good measure. Eric Point, who’s on the organizing committee for Carnival, mentioned there are about 18 teams competing in the weekend tournament.
Point mentioned he’s attended Carnival for most of his life, and he never tires of the community spirit the festival ignites. “Everyone returns for Carnival,” he said, and “all the families come together” for the big event. It’s like homecoming, and the tradition is strong within the villages.
“In our community, Carnival dates back to the mid-sixties,” explained East Ferris’ mayor, Pauline Rochefort. In those early days Corbeil and Astorville had their own festivals, but in 1971, the villages decided to join Carnival festivities. “That’s when it became known as the East Ferris Carnival,” Mayor Rochefort detailed.
This was around the time the community centre opened, and since then, annual hockey tournaments have been front and center throughout the festivity, “and the tradition has grown from there.”
Overall, Carnival “is a very popular event with lots of people coming out every year,” and Mayor Rochefort is looking forward to seeing everyone there. For the full schedule of Carnival events, visit the East Ferris Carnival page on Facebook.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.