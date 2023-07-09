Imagine a future, 100 years from now.
Society has collapsed.
The technology of today is all but forgotten and climate change has ravaged the earth.
In “Secrets of Jarrow,” a new graphic novel from the Millbrook-based bestselling illustrator and author Bill Slavin, that imagined future is brought to life — one eye-catching page at a time.
For Slavin, an award-winning author-illustrator behind more than 100 children’s books — from “The Stone Lion” and “Stanley's Party” to the international hit Transformed: How Everyday Things Are Made — the recently released novel marks a new chapter in his storied career.
While “Secrets of Jarrow,” billed as a “postapocalyptic whodunnit,” is suited for readers 10 and up, Slavin crafted the story with an older audience in mind.
Well known for his picture books, it’s a change of pace for Slavin. But he’s no stranger to graphic novels. His latest offering represents a return to one of his first loves.
“I really liked the idea of doing comics,” Slavin said. “There wasn’t much of a comic book industry when I was young, so I drifted into kids’ books, which is kind of a second cousin.”
By telling the story through a graphic novel, Slavin said he was able to explore complex plot lines while keeping the work “drawing-oriented.”
“The publication of this book is the culmination of more than a decade’s work, pursuing a lifetime dream to return to my first passion, creating comic books,” said Slavin.
“It gave me an excuse to just be at my drawing board for a couple of years,” Slavin laughed
“That keeps me in my happy place.”
“Secrets of Jarrow,” the first instalment in a trilogy, follows Mordecai Crow, a young drifter who stumbles into Jarrow Firewall, an ancient fortress inhabited by people committed to recovering and preserving the buried history of a bygone world. As Crow tries to make sense of his own past, he’s thrust into a deadly conspiracy he must solve.
“It’s kind of an identity quest story,” reflected Slavin.
While the impacts of climate change and the legacy of technology are timely, recurring themes that make up the backdrop to the story, Slavin said the graphic novel is, at its core, an exploration of how humans, left to pick up the pieces, might exist in a new, ruinous world.
“Secrets of Jarrow” sees Slavin marry his two passions, drawing and world-building.
“My artwork has always manifested as storytelling. Almost my whole life there have been two things at play: the love of art and the love of creating worlds,” Slavin explained. “It’s universe-creating and that’s a great place to inhabit. I just love it. I never get tired of losing myself in the page. It’s a fun place to be, just living in your imagination all the time.”
Slavin has already wrapped up the second novel in the Mordecai Crow trilogy, set to be released next year, and is currently working on the final book.
“Secrets of Jarrow” touches on important social issues, but Slavin didn't set out to create a book that shouts its message to the reader. Instead, he simply hopes people will come away from the novel feeling they’ve “read a great story.”
“I wanted to write a story that everyone will enjoy. That’s what I want more than anything.”
If the book happens to spark a conversation, prompting readers to ask themselves what the world would look like if issues like climate change are ignored, then all the better for Slavin.
Secrets of Jarrow is available for purchase online and can be picked up at Chapters bookstore in Peterborough.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.