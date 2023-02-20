The Halton Healthcare board of directors announced the selection of Melissa Farrell as the organization`s new President & CEO, which will be effective from June 5. Farrell will succeed Denise Hardenne, who is retiring after nine years of leadership as President & CEO.
Farrell currently serves as the President of St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, where she has led an innovative multi-site academic teaching hospital, which is affiliated with McMaster University.
Richard Nunn, the Chair of the Board of Directors, Halton Healthcare said that Farrell was unanimously selected by the Board following her eminent career.
Prior to joining St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton, Farrell’s career largely focused in the public sector including her role as Assistant Deputy Minister, Acute and Emergency Health Services for the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. She is also currently a Board Member of the Ontario Hospital Association, and serves as Chair of both Mental Health Partners, the Ontario Health West Mental Health Table and the Greater Hamilton Health Network.
She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) and Master’s Degree in Planning from Queen’s University and has continued educational development in leadership programs at Harvard Business School, Ivey Business School and The Rotman School of Management.
“I am thrilled about this wonderful opportunity and look forward to leading this organization that is known for providing exceptional care and for its dedicated team of professionals. I am excited to get to know the organization better and the growing communities that Halton Healthcare serves,” says Farrell.
She further added that healthcare is constantly evolving and that she looks forward to build on the strong foundation that supports current and future needs of the communities.
Hilary Rodrigues, Senior Vice President Corporate Services, Diagnostics and Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Interim President and CEO until Farrell begins on June 5.
Speaking about Hardenne’s tenure, Samantha Horn, Vice Chair, Halton Healthcare Board of Directors, said that Halton Healthcare saw immense transformation into a high performing healthcare organization. Perhaps most notably, she successfully delivered three major hospital infrastructure projects that have translated to better healthcare services for the residents of Oakville, Milton and Halton Hills.
Halton Healthcare is an award winning healthcare organization comprised of three community hospitals - Georgetown Hospital, Milton District Hospital and Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.