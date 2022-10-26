The white stuff hasn’t hit Enniskillen Township yet, but council had its mind on snow in October.
Road Superintendent Mike Cumming walked the council members through the township’s software program which tracks what the public works department’s vehicles are traveling on any particular day at the Oct. 17 meeting. There are three snowplow routes within the township.
Council wanted to explore whether these routes could be changed to make it more efficient. Council often gets the angry phone calls or emails from residents when the weather plays havoc with driving conditions.
Cummings says on a day where salt was being spread on the roads and no snow plowing was needed, it takes two and a half hours for all three drivers to complete their routes. All drivers would arrive back to the shop within five minutes of each other.
These two and a half hour routes cover all of the asphalt roads in the township, except for Courtright Line, Old Heritage Road and Mandaumin Road, which are under the County of Lambton jurisdiction.
Cummings could not think of how the routes could change without it adversely affecting another part of the township.
Mayor Kevin Marriott said Cummings had done this job enough that he would know if there was anyway to make the routes more efficient. Township Clerk and Treasurer Duncan McTavish said the only way to get the roads covered faster is to buy another snowplow and create another route.
After about 20 minutes of discussion, council decided to keep the routes at the status quo.
