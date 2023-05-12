A Columbia Valley resident has inspired others by winning a 2023 BC Achievement Community Award.
“The most exciting part about the award is learning about the other recipients and learning about the work that they do,” said winner Kat Hartwig from Brisco.
The Pioneer spoke with Hartwig, who is the founder and executive director of Living Lakes Canada — a nonprofit organization that promotes water stewardship for the health of watersheds in BC and other parts of Canada.
Most importantly, she supports the inclusion of Indigenous voices in water management. The work of Living Lakes Canada has a strong focus on Indigenous values – they work with many First Nations across BC and Canada.
Going back in time, she started her environmental journey when she was 18.
“I volunteered to clean up beaches,” Hartwig said. But her passion for taking care of the environment took off at the age of 29 with the East Kootenay Environmental Society. “I became the branch president [there],” Hartwig noted. “I worked then with Wildsight – working on endangered species like mountain caribou, and other projects like having more ecotourism opportunities.”
Hartwig believes in strong working relationships with First Nations.
“We work very closely and are guided by our Indigenous partners, who have been here long before we have,” Hartwig said. “[They have] a lot of wisdom and insights as to what was culturally significant.”
She’s one of the board members of Global Nature Fund, the parent organization of Living Lakes International — a global network of organizations that share the mission to enhance, protect, restore and rehabilitate freshwater areas around the globe.
Hartwig is concerned about the water and water supply in communities. One program that Hartwig initiated is the Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework, which studies the impacts of climate change on lakes, streams, and groundwater because the quality and quantity of the water are starting to change.
“Some communities are concerned about that and are moving to groundwater for water supply,” said Hartwig. “We recently started the high elevation monitoring program, so we can understand what’s happening to lakes, streams and snowpack in the mountains.”
Living Lakes Canada also started to monitor the drought situations and observe the groundwater in the basin. Much of the work embodies applied reconciliation.
“This gives us the opportunity to heal our relationships with the first people of this country. It helps us to, hopefully, respectfully heal our relationships with the land and the water as well,” Hartwig explained.
In the end, she believes that “the Indigenous peoples in this country have perhaps more insight in terms of how to respect Mother Earth.”
The BC Achievement Foundation’s Community Award program recognizes extraordinary British Columbians who build better, stronger and more resilient communities.
Hartwig is one of 20 recipients in 2023.
Foundation chair Walter Pela said it recognizes exceptional people doing exceptional work. “We are privileged to showcase and celebrate the contributions of these outstanding recipients who shine as examples of leadership, dedication and selflessness,” he said.
Hartwig said humbly, “It was strange. I was excited to hear that when I just didn’t know about the award.”
The woman also received a second award: the Mitchell Award of Distinction.
The Mitchell Award “is a special award,” said Pela. “It was given this year to Hartwig for her championship of environmental conservation and her leadership style and selflessness in helping others and leading others to excel.”
When asked what her plans are now, Hartwig laughed and said, “I’d love to say I’m going to retire . . . but that’s never going to happen. I’m going to continue. I’ll continue working the way I do.”
Hartwig encourages people to be mindful of the present and “deal with what we can today. Just be grateful for the gift of life that we’ve been given."