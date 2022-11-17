Limestone District School Board announced that Trustees Robin Hutcheon and Bob Godkin respectively will act in the roles of Chair and Vice-Chair as trustees for at least the next year.
The two trustees, Hutcheon for Loyalist and Stone Mills and Godkin for Pittsburgh, King's Town and Frontenac Islands, were selected by peers at the initial meeting of the Board of Trustees with a four year term for trustees kicking off November 16.
In a release, LDSB says Hutcheon's selection was historic, being drawn to fill the role of Chair after a tie between her and Trustee and former Chair Suzanne Ruttan.
The Education Act stipulates a drawing of names to determine who will fill the role in the case of a tie.
Trustee Godkin was selected as Vice-Chair after both he and Trustee Judith Brown were nominated.
In a statement Chair Hutcheon asserted her dedication to the well being of students in her new role.
"I firmly believe in advocating for all students in our Board. Students are the reason why we are here," Hutcheon said in the release.
"It is their well-being, their achievements and their success that matters. I am proud to sit on this Board. I think Limestone is a leader in Ontario and we have a lot of opportunities to make education the best it can be... As we begin a new term, we must all be committed to working collaboratively to meet these objectives."
Both Hutcheon and Godkin are entering their second term as school board Trustees.
After the recent municipal elections, three new Trustees -including the new position of Indigenous Trustee appointed by the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte- joined seven incumbents on LDSB's board of Trustees.