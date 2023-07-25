Holistic and alternative health practitioners and consumers in Greater Sudbury are calling on the federal government to stop any proposed regulatory changes to natural health products because of its potentially disastrous impact on the industry and the health of the general public.
Health Canada wants to introduce new user fees and labelling requirements for supplements. Opponents such as naturopathic doctors and homeopaths who use supplements and homeopathic medicine in treating patients — and patients themselves — are voicing their concerns over social media through a national campaign, Save our Supplements, saying the regulatory changes will jeopardize the availability of vitamin, mineral and other supplements in the Canadian market and force prices to skyrocket.
The public has until Aug. 10 to provide feedback to the proposed regulatory changes.
Most people pay out-of-pocket for homeopathic medicine and supplements that, according to Health Canada data, 71 per cent of Canadians use.
“Who is going to pay $60 for a bottle of vitamin C? That’s ridiculous,” said Jessica Ernewein, who owns the Sudbury Homeopathic Clinic and health food store One Stop Naturals in Val Caron.
“Prices have increased since COVID and inflation” by about 20 per cent, she said. “We have seen the cost go up substantially due to issues with raw materials sourcing. It’s going to be devastating, causing massive issues in regard to the accessibility and availability of product.”
The Canadian Health Food Association released a study last month, indicating one in five brands are considering leaving the Canadian market due to the increased regulations and financial burden.
A registered homeopath since 2011, Ernewein has treated patients with a wide range of conditions, from cancer — about 40 per cent of her practice are people battling stage 4 cancer— to arthritis, hormonal imbalances, fibromyalgia and mental health.
Many of her patients are looking for an alternative to the public health care system, either because they are still suffering from unknown conditions and not getting any answers from their doctor, or they are looking for options that don’t involve pharmaceutical drugs.
“I’ve had cases where I look at people’s blood work and tell them what I see and they start crying because they thought it was all in their head,” she said, emphasizing the time practitioners like herself allot patients is much longer than a typical visit to a walk-in clinic or doctor.
Ernewein sees herself as an important part of an integrative health-care approach, helping to alleviate an overwhelmed health-care system and often working with nurse practitioners and other health-care professionals.
“These two systems are designed to co-exist,” she said. “We can help with the overburdening of the system.”
But to do that, the public needs the freedom to choose their treatment and not just “pharmaceutical, synthetic drugs,” she said.
Jennifer Lalonde of Levack said the holistic approach to her mental health has worked best. Lalonde needed support in navigating through her own grief and trauma. When she visited a physician, anti-depressants were offered to her.
“I wasn’t depressed, I just needed help with grief.”
She got in touch with Ernewein and says her “method has been working best for me," taking a combination of vitamins, supplements and homeopathic medicine.
However, Lalonde pays out-of-pocket and worries that changes in availability and pricing would limit her choice in care.
Tara O’Brien is a naturopathic doctor in Sudbury who says that natural health products are “essential to effective and impactful patient outcomes in naturopathic care.”
“Natural health products have supportive evidence to assist in the management of nine of the top 10 causes of death in Canada,” she said. “The only cause of death that cannot be prevented or treated with evidence-based natural health interventions are accidents, the fourth leading cause of death in Canada.”
Part of the recommended regulatory changes will see supplement companies required to identify drug and supplement adverse events, O’Brien said she is not concerned with this because naturopathic doctors are experts in this field.
“We have a well-established history of reporting to Health Canada when necessary,” she said, emphasizing the need for policies to be in place to remove any product from the market that presents a health risk.
However, O’Brien said Canada is already one of the safest and most tightly regulated supplement markets in the world. Health Canada assesses natural health products and homeopathic medicine in the Canadian market and if found to be safe, effective and high quality, issues the product an eight-digit number, which is visible on the label and can be cross-referenced on the Licensed Natural Health Products Database.
“The proposed changes will only drive more people into an already burdened medical system,” said O’Brien. “This policy will force Canadians to order supplements online from less regulated jurisdictions.”
Essentially, these changes will “greatly impact my ability to treat my patients effectively, putting their health at risk.”
O’Brien is most concerned about Health Canada's proposed fees for natural health products. These new fees, upwards of tens of thousands of dollars, will be required for site and product licensing.
“If proposed fees are implemented, they have the potential to undermine the way I practice Naturopathic Medicine on a daily basis,” she said. “While we have many tools to use, natural health products are an important element of treatment. Increased costs will affect naturopathic doctors, who, as small business owners, may no longer be able to afford the increased costs to carry products in their clinics. This is of particular concern for patients in rural areas where access to products is limited.”
Both MPs Marc Serre of Nickel Belt and Viviane Lapointe of Sudbury were contacted to provide comment for this story. Lapointe issued the following statement:
“Our government recognizes the importance of ensuring that natural health products (NHPs) available for sale in Canada are safe, effective, and accurately represented to consumers. As part of its ongoing commitment to meaningful consultation and transparency, Health Canada is engaging in discussions with industry, seeking input on a proposed fee regime for NHPs through a published fee proposal. The public can provide feedback and raise concerns about the proposal through an online comment form, which I encourage our community to take part in.”
The link to provide feedback can be found at tinyurl.com/26scyck9
The consultation period will end on Aug. 10, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
