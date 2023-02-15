Police in Norfolk County are asking for the public’s help after a 90-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Waterford on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a distress call on Mechanic Street around 8:20 a.m.
Norfolk County OPP issued a statement on Monday appealing to residents for tips that could aid the police investigation, which is being led by the crime unit with help from the coroner's office and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
Police have not named the deceased woman.
A post-mortem exam will be held to determine the cause of death. It is not yet known whether foul play is suspected.
Tips can be called in to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or helpsolvecrime.com.
Officers canvassed the neighbouring area after the body was discovered.
“There is believed to be no threat to public safety,” said Derek Rogers, the OPP’s regional media relations co-ordinator, in a media release issued late Sunday.
Further updates are expected, Rogers said.