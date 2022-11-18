WALKERTON – The Walkerton Capitals came close but ended up losing 5-4 to Wingham Friday night at the Clinton arena. Sunday’s home game saw Kincardine take a 3-0 lead in the first period, which the Capitals couldn’t overcome; final score was 4-1 for Kincardine.
Friday’s game saw Walkerton come out strong, with Jett Morningstar scoring on a pass from Tyler Ewald seconds into the game. The Caps added two more goals in the first period – JJ Lavigne from Ewald, and Kyle Durrer from Caleb Morrison and Elliott McCarey.
The Ironmen took over in the second period, closing the gap with two goals by Kyle Stanbury, the first from Austin Becker and the second from Turner Mckenzie.
Wingham tied the game with a goal early in the third period – Nate Bloemberg from Noah Bloemberg and Mckenzie. Walkerton regained the lead when Ewald scored on the power play, on a pass from Owen Tichbourne, but Wingham got two more after that – Tayt Bramhill on the power play from Coleson Fischer, and Bloemberg unassisted, for the 5-4 win.
On Sunday afternoon at the Walkerton arena, a determined Kincardine team got a pair of goals in the first three minutes of play – Harrison Meulensteen from Liam Colhoun and Gavin Downs from Caeleb Bowler. They made it 3-0 on a power play goal from Colhoun from Kieran Moore and Gavin Gibbons.
After a scoreless second period, Walkerton’s Ewald scored on the power play from Tichbourne and Kevin Perrott. That closed the gap enough that Walkerton went for the win. However, pulling their goalie late in the period resulted in Kincardine’s Meulensteen getting the puck in the empty Walkerton net, for a 4-1 win.
On Friday, Nov. 18, Walkerton begins a series of away games, making the short trip over to Hanover for an 8 p.m. game against the Barons. The Caps have another away game Sunday, when they visit Kincardine for a 4 p.m. start.