Toronto’s 2023 mayoral byelection has broken its own record with an astonishing 82 candidates registered to run as of noon on Thursday, May 11.
As more residents throw their hats into the ring for the June 26 byelection, community members are growing weary about their ability to keep up with the number of candidates hoping to lead the city.
Potential candidates now have just more than 24 hours remaining to register for the race to be Toronto’s next mayor. Nominations will officially close this Friday, May 12, at 2 p.m., putting a final lid on the lengthy candidate list.
The previous record for most candidates running for Mayor of Toronto was 67 in 2014.
Candidates who have already paid the mandatory $200 fee and provided at least 25 signed endorsements in order to campaign will also have until May 12 to withdraw their nomination.
They cannot withdraw from the race after the nomination period has closed.
Those who have withdrawn their nomination prior to the May 12 deadline are still required to file a financial statement with the City Clerk’s office.
On Monday, May 15 – the last day for Toronto’s City Clerk to certify candidate nomination papers – the voters’ list and other essential information such as ward maps and voting locations will also become available to candidates.
This year’s June 26 byelection, which is estimated to cost the City of Toronto $13 million, will be performed in a similar manner to the 2022 municipal election which cost $14.5 million.
A Candidate Information Session, called Managing Your Campaign, will be held at 100 Queen St. W., 2nd floor (Committee Room #1) on Thursday, May 18, for the mayoral candidates still in the race. This event, like the previous one last year, aims to provide support for nominees through their journey of candidacy.
On Thursday, May 25, final self-contribution limits, as well as spending limits, will be provided to candidates and registered third party advertisers. According to the Municipal Elections Act, candidates are not allowed to spend on a campaign or accept contributions until after they have filed nomination papers with the City Clerk.
Once nominations close, candidates will have to wait until June 1 before they can put up election signs around the city.
Following this vstep, advance voting begins on Thursday, June 8, and will be available to eligible voters until Tuesday, June 13.
Voters will also be provided with the option to vote by mail if they are unable to vote in-person on election day, Monday, June 26.
Anyone who would like to help extend the city’s current mayoral candidate election record by tomorrow can apply for candidacy in-person at Toronto City Hall, 100 Queen St. W.
To see the most up-to-date list of candidates in the Toronto mayoral byelection, please go to the city’s election website at www.toronto.ca/city-government/elections/by-election-candidate-list