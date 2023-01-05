Providing that you chose the real deal decorations over a plastic fraudster, the arrival of the new year will bring with it a new dilemma: just how does one go about disposing of the Christmas tree?
Whether in North Van or West Van, trees can be picked up, dropped off or even disposed of in a charitable manner via the annual chip-up events. For the full rundown of what's available in your area, consult our guide below.
The Upper Lonsdale Preschool will be hosting a tree chipping fundraiser at the District Hall parking lot at 355 West Queens Rd. this weekend. Trees can be dropped off Jan. 7 - 8, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or picked up Jan. 7 - 8 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for a minimum $30 donation. Sign up for pickup via the pre-school website.
The North Shore Recycling and Waste Centre at 30 Riverside Dr. will be taking trees Monday to Friday between 5.30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. A $10 minimum yard waste tipping fee applies, the same requirement as green waste.
In Edgemont Village at the Chevron Gas Station, the Scout Christmas Tree Chip-up is taking trees by donation this weekend between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The same event will also be running this weekend at Ray Perrault Park at Grand Boulevard and 13th Street, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Both are by donation and are supported by Park Royal and Edgemont Village Chevron. To sign up, visit North Shore Christmas Trees.
Hoping to get rid of the decorations too and start afresh next year? Strands of old Christmas lights can also be recycled for free, at any LightRecycle drop-off location.
Mina Kerr-Lazenby is the North Shore News’ Indigenous and civic affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.
This story was amended on Jan. 4. An earlier edition stated incorrect information for tree pick up in the City of North Vancouver.