A sentence hearing has been delayed again for a Fort St. John veterinarian facing charges of sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images, and voyeurism.
Testimony was given against Justin Sewell in Fort St. John Provincial Court in June, with defence initiating adjournment on July 13. The matter was initially expected to conclude.
A new date is expected to be set for Sewell, with the matter being sent to the judicial case manager on September 15.
The matter was previously expected to be sent to the judicial case manager on July 27 to set a new date for sentencing, but moved to August 16, which was then cancelled and moved to September
The offences took place in Charlie Lake in 2007, over a decade and a half ago. Sewell pled guilty to the offences last November. Details remain under a publication ban to protect victims and witnesses from being identified.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca