The top wage earner in Chatham-Kent’s Sunshine Club in 2022 was in the health workforce, but not at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.
Dr. Vishal Chawla earned $406,375.32 with the Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, according to the Ontario Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act, which requires all public sector organizations such as hospitals, municipalities and school boards to list employees who earn $100,000 or more annually.
The Community Health Centres had 15 employees in the Sunshine Club.
Dr. Lalit Chawla earned $224,814.84, Dr. Timothy Rourke $156,484.92, Dr. Samantha Boshart $155,662.15, and Renee Moison, a Nurse Practitioner, earned $147,007.86 to round out the top five.
Meanwhile, 210 employees at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance were paid above the $100-K salary plateau in 2022.
This represents an increase of 45 Sunshine Club members from 2021, when 165 employees earned a salary of $100,000 and 36 more than the 174 in 2020.
This year’s Sunshine Club consisted of employees in 52 positions who earned a combined $24,514,381.79.
The top three wage earners all had slight decreases in pay from 2022.
Lori Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer, topped the list at $283,049.30, which is close to $2,000 less than her salary from 2021.
Aaron Ryan, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, earned $201,238, almost $1.4K less than in 2021.Caen Suni, Vice President, Clinical Programs and Operations, was third with a $197,635 salary, nearly $1.3K less than the previous year.
Meredith Whitehead, Vice-President and Chief Nursing Executive at $180,458 and Lori Paget, a Registered Nurse at $177,880, rounded out the top five.
Annette O’Neil, an RN, was sixth at $172,962, followed by Kimberly Marlatt, an RN, at $162,707; Nancy Kay, Director, Quality and Risk and Professional Practice, $151,558; Sheila Benn, RN, $151,545; Jolene Kresan, Director, Diagnostics, and Justin Turkington, Director, Human Resources at $150,975 each to round out the top 10.
Of the $100-K plus employees, 119 were Registered Nurses, 20 managers, 12 Directors and 11 Nurse Practitioners.
A total of 96 employees received earnings between $100,000 and $110,000, while 102 received between $110,001 and $150,000.
The first year the CKHA had over 100 Sunshine Club members was in 2019, with 117 staffers.
The CKHA had 93 employees on the Sunshine list in 2018, 84 in 2017 and 61 in 2016.
Three employees of the Canadian Mental Health Association Lambton Kent Branch are Sunshine Club members, topped by Alan Stevenson, CEO of the CMHA and Vice President Of Mental Health Services at the CKHA, who earned $187,910.22.
Chatham-Kent Public Health had 34 employees on the Sunshine List, but their wages fall under the Municipality of Chatham-Kent category.