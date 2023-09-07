Council’s regular August meeting opened on a positive note, when a community group came to thank civic leaders for their help getting the senior's centre renovations completed.
“The reason I’m here is because I want to thank the Village of Kaslo,” said Louise de Pape, president of the Kaslo Seniors’ Association. “There are people who come to these meetings sometimes with complaints or issues. I haven’t had any issues.
“We’ve worked smoothly together – almost seamlessly. We made sure that everything was in order, our receipts in order, and though we had a few hiccups, we worked through it, we kept going, and we got it done.”
The end result, she said, was a “very beautiful building,” completely renovated and upgraded, with new flooring, windows, wiring, exterior cladding, a new kitchen and cabinets, insulation, and heating and air conditioning.
“We probably have the nicest, freshest air in Kaslo of any building,” she said. “The [heat system] is almost oversized for the building but it really pays off.”
The $90,000 project was funded by the Columbia Basin Trust, Community Fund of North Kootenay Lake, the Regional District, federal government, and Village of Kaslo, which donated $10,000.
Jazz Fest scat
A resident’s complaint prompted a discussion about whether enough was done to provide sanitary facilities during Jazz Fest.
“While walking my doggies through the Logger Sports Area, on August 8/23, the morning after the Jazz Festival came to a close, I was disturbed to see human waste (along with discarded used toilet tissue)…” wrote a Kaslo citizen. “My question to council is... why were there not porta-potties in the Logger Sports area and in the vicinity of the [skatepark]?”
Councillor Rob Lang said he is “totally sympathetic” with the sentiments, and asked about the Village providing more portable toilets in strategic areas around town.
“If we are going to allow people to camp on the ring road, we have to do a better job supplying porta-potties,” he said. “Positioning three or four around the ring road is the minimum we could do to ensure people are not going into the bushes and doing their thing.”
Mayor Suzan Hewat noted there was a debrief session with Jazz Fest staff coming up where the issue could be raised. And staff said they would look into options for next year’s music festival.
Radon detected
A report from the BC Lung Association prompted talk of supporting more testing for radon in Kaslo homes.
A survey by the association found that it’s likely more than 10% of Kaslo homes have radon levels above federal standards, but more testing had to be done to confirm it.
Radon is a colourless, odorless radioactive gas that is emitted from the soil naturally in some geographic areas. Radon exposure has been linked to lung cancer. Homes can be tested for the gas and mitigating actions taken to stop it from collecting in basements and enclosed areas.
In a sample size of 27 homes from the Kootenay Lake/Kaslo area, a little over one-third were over the suggested federal radon limit. However, the sample size is so small, the estimate comes with a high degree of uncertainty. Hundreds of more homes should be sampled to get a more confident estimate, the report says.
That had Councillor Erika Bird suggesting the Village could make testing more affordable by purchasing some testing kits and renting them out to the public.
“I just wonder what kind of role the Village could play in increasing the number of homes that, without spending a lot of money themselves, could get their homes tested,” asked Bird. “The health of our citizens is within our purview. We should have a rental bank for testing.”
Chief Administrative Officer Ian Dunlop said the Village inquired about test kits and are on a list to receive some. The single-use kits will be made available to the public when they arrive. Dunlop says they’ll let village residents know when they are available.
Councillors decided to refer the matter to the Village’s Health Advisory Committee to see what can be done to increase the number of local test samples.
The report shows elevated radon levels across the Valley Voice readership area, with Nelson having 37% of homes over the federal limit (with sufficient sample numbers), the Arrow Lakes/Nakusp at 31%, and Castlegar at more than 48%.
New mural in town
The village will be getting a new public mural soon. Council voted in favour of a recommendation by a volunteer design review committee to allow the mural on the side of 403 Front Street, the Kaslo Community Pharmacy building.
It’s been nearly three years since the idea was first presented by the Kaslo and Area Chamber of Commerce. Since then, funds have been raised, permissions have been received, and the design has been settled on. The mural, by Nelson painter Tyler Toews, is a panorama of scenes of Kaslo’s past. That keeps in step with the historic theme of the village’s downtown.
The work will begin around September 8 and take two to three weeks to complete. There will be an official unveiling around mid-October.
Adoption of bylaws
Council made quick work of approving some new bylaws. The updated noise control bylaw was given final adoption. The modernized version of the bylaw makes it easier for staff to determine whether someone is breaking the bylaw, but most notably legalizes the blowing of the SS Moyie horn at noon each day.
A new municipal ticket bylaw was also adopted. It includes dozens of infractions that can net you a ticket, including a $500 fine for defacing, removing, or destroying park property. That fine was doubled by councillors from the staff recommendation for the offence, to send a message the Village wants its natural environments respected and protected.
New zone for comms tower
Rogers Communications wants to erect a new communications tower next to the existing Bell tower on the Kaslo golf course. Because the property is owned by the Village, but leased to the golf course, it will take an amendment to the zoning bylaw to allow the construction to proceed.
Federal regulations dictate Rogers has to inform the public of their plan, and allow comments to come in. Council then has the option to hold its own consultations on the proposal.
The Village will create a new land use zone, ‘P-1A Park and Open Space Special Zone A’ to provide a zone that permits a wireless communications tower. The new zone also recognizes existing uses of the land in the area – like the golf course.
Council gave first two readings to the motion to amend the bylaw in order to move the project forward.
Tourism plan turned down
A pitch from a regional tourism organization to help Kaslo develop a community tourism plan was turned down with a ‘thanks, but no thanks’ from council.
Kootenay Rockies Tourism offered Kaslo a chance to participate in developing a plan in conjunction with Destination BC. The program would have provided an experienced consultant to work with the Village to create a plan by March 2024.
But when Councillor Erika Bird looked at the offer, she said she felt “lukewarm” about it.
“This might be quite valuable to another community that doesn’t have the blessed assets that we do,” said Bird, who spent 20 years helping produce local tourism publications. “I think we are doing quite well. I don’t find this kind of plan people get on board for. It’s going to take up staff time and the benefits seem to be kind of light.”
“People are happy with things being done, and our area speaks for itself,” agreed Councillor Molly Leathwood. “With all the different organizations we have, they all do advertising.”
Council voted not to participate in the Destination BC Community Tourism Planning Program.
Car show road closure
A section of Water Street east of Fifth Street, to just past the Kaslo Hotel, will be closed on September 8 for the Old English Car Club’s 8th Annual ‘Brits Invade Kaslo’ car show.