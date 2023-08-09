A by-election tie was broken today for the District of Hudson’s Hope, with the completion of a judicial recount. The district made the official announcement on social media.
KK Charlesworth was elected councillor after the tie was decided by lot at the Fort St. John Law Courts, drawing names placed in sealed envelopes.
Charlesworth was tied with fellow candidate Jeanette McDougall at 113 votes, forcing the matter to be decided by judicial recount. With the position finally filled, the by-election is officially concluded, and the new council will have their first official sitting on August 14.
Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story idea or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca