The Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) was notified of a house fire at 4807 Watson Crescent at roughly 3:43 AM on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Fortunately, the house’s occupants were away at the time of the fire, and there were no human injuries; however, pets were present that regrettably perished in the fire.
All available members of the SHFD responded to the call, with all of the department’s fire apparatus vehicles on scene. When the SHFD arrived, a vehicle in front of the house was also ablaze. It was a “fully involved fire,” according to Fire Chief Otto Fleming. Windy conditions presented additional challenges, blowing the flames toward adjacent properties. The SHFD extinguished the house and vehicle fires and prevented the conflagration from spreading to other buildings, remaining on scene until roughly 7:45 PM.
The fire’s cause is undetermined.
The Grizzly Gazette would like to thank the Swan Hills Fire Department members for their quick and decisive response in moments like these to keep our community safe.