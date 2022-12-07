The 2023 Canada Summer Jobs program officially launched on Nov. 30. Funding to hire summer students can be applied for between now and Jan. 12, 2023 by not-for-profit, public sector and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees. CSJ is a government program designed to assist those between the ages of 15 and 30 in finding summer work experience.
“Now is the time for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner not-for-profit organizations and eligible employers to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program,” Glen Motz, Member of Parliament for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner stated, in a press release. “By hiring a young person, you will be helping young Canadians develop their skills and gain valuable workplace experience. Canada’s prosperity increasingly depends on young Canadians getting the education and experience they’ll need to start their careers.”
Applications can be submitted electronically. Using the online fillable application is the fastest possible method and doesn’t require the user to create an account.
Visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or phone 1-800-935-5555 for more information or to apply.