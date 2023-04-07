NORTH HURON – The Township of North Huron held its statutory public meeting related to the 2023 budget on April 3, despite the absence of the Director of Finance, Chris Townes, who was ill, according to Reeve Paul Heffer.
CAO Dwayne Evans sat in for Townes during the public meeting, answering questions from the audience and councillors after a motion to defer the discussion to April 17 was defeated.
Three members of the North Huron community spoke to council, including former Deputy Reeve Trevor Seip, reiterating their disappointment with the 2023 budget process that caused chaos and misinformation to spread through the township.
Seip had strong words for current councillors, saying that although he was very familiar with the difficulty of the budget process, being a former councillor, he felt the first budget announcement caused unnecessary confusion and anger amongst the townsfolk.
Speaking to the $400,000 decrease in the recreation and culture department budget with no apparent reduction in services, Seip expressed his confusion about that, saying, “If the service level isn’t going to be adjusted, then that would tell me that over the past eight years, we haven’t needed $400,000 in the budget.”
Seip advocated for more transparency, asking for more in-depth information to be made available to the public regarding what has been reduced, not just how much.
Coun. Chris Palmer spoke about how many of his questions still need to be answered about some of the budget items, asking again for more information and a better breakdown of things, and requesting the deferral until Townes answered the questions.
Vicki Luttenburger, director of recreation and culture, was present and did provide some answers to councillors regarding the cuts.
Luttenburger did mention that the numbers she provided in her forecasting were higher than what Townes entered in the actual budget during her conversation with council.
Luttenburger brought up the deletion of $20,000 from the recreation department used yearly as an emergency fund, requesting that it be put back in the budget because they need that and they have already spent the money.
Palmer spoke again at the end of the presentation, questioning the $400,000 reduction, arguing the difference between Luttenberger and Towne’s budget, saying that this would come back to “bite them in the butt.”
Deputy Reeve Kevin Falconer declared a point of order, interrupting Palmer.
“The councillor is making accusations unfounded and unproven. Unless he wishes to prove them to this council, they are just that – allegations – and I think it’s within his proper code of conduct to do his own investigation. I don’t think this is the platform where he can make allegations in public as to any type of behaviour on any staff or any councillor. I wish that he would substantiate or withdraw those comments.”
According to ‘Investopedia,’ budgeting and financial forecasting are tools companies use to establish a plan for where management wants to take the business – budgeting – and whether it is heading in the right direction – financial forecasting.
Although budgeting and financial forecasting are often used together, distinct differences exist between the two concepts. For example, budgeting quantifies the expected revenues a business wants to achieve for a future period. In contrast, financial forecasting estimates the revenue or income achieved in a coming period.
Heffer commented that moving forward, there needs to be better communication.
“There has to be communication going on here. I’m sure that you people have brought enough stuff forward that we’re going to look at that… we have to go with what we’ve been given,” said Heffer. “I think this is where communication has to come in; we were given lots of time to talk to people and we just have to do this more strongly, I feel.”
The public meeting portion of the council meeting ended with a recorded vote, requested by Palmer. It passed, with indications that questions could still be answered by Townes and department heads moving forward.
The 2023 budget was approved by a 5-2 vote, with Heffer, Falconer, and councillors Ric McBurney, Anita van Hittersum, Lonnie Whitfield voting in favour. Palmer and Coun. Mitch Wright voted against.