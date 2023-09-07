It’s been a cruel summer for animal shelters and rescue organizations across Westman, with facilities at capacity and fosters, volunteers and adoptions running dangerously low.
The dire situation facing pet rescues and shelters is nothing new, with veterinarians and shelter workers calling it a crisis just over a year ago. An update given to the Sun by two local pet rescue organizations, indicates it’s only gotten worse.
“The lack of fosters this summer killed us, and the lack of adoptions,” said Sherril Creasy, who runs A Tail to Tell Frontline Rescue, a non-profit organization based out of Ste. Rose du Lac and Carberry. “People have given up on adopting dogs.”
Brittany Bergwall, a volunteer at Paws Crossed Animal Shelter, located in Brandon, says the rescue has been at capacity all year long.
“We don’t have any space available, and trying to find things like fosters and vetting is becoming increasingly difficult with the increasing numbers.”
Because Paws Crossed also provides animal control services to some rural municipalities surrounding Brandon, they don’t have an option of declining to take animals because they are at capacity, Bergwall said.
Recently, Paws Crossed was called into a community to deal with its feline overpopulation.
“In less than 24 hours, we took in 30 cats. That’s not even the beginning of what’s out there, and what we need to bring in in the next month or so,” Bergwall said.
The financial burden of taking all of those animals in and taking them all to the veterinarian has been a huge issue for the rescue, she added.
Because of the lack of space at shelters, Creasy has had to deal with the fallout from people dropping off dogs and leaving them on the highway, or out in the countryside to wander.
“We’ve had so many calls of people saying, ‘This dog wandered into my yard, and it’s got a collar around it’s neck,’” she said. “The owners don’t want anything to do with it anymore.”
Manitoba has extremely lax laws around breeding dogs, especially when it comes to “backyard breeders,” Bergwall says. Those breeders, who are often amateurs with substandard breeding methods, don’t pay attention to ethical, selective breeding.
“The big issues are that there is very, very lax laws on animal care and keeping in Manitoba. Our Animal Care Act is not strong enough to prevent people form backyard breeding … [and] compared to other provinces, our rescues and shelters are horrifically under-supported.”
After taking in a neglected beagle, an animal rescue in Steinbach, Man., put out a call for the regulation of backyard breeders, the CBC reports, calling on the province to reinstate its breeder licensing requirements. Steinbach and Area Animal Rescue said that this lack of regulation is leading to uncontrolled backyard breeders and puppy mills — commercial dog breeding facilities characterized by quick breeding and poor conditions — across Manitoba.
A Tail to Tell has even had such breeders come to them to see if they would take in the dogs they were unable to sell.
“People that are backstreet breeders want to get rid of their dogs,” Creasy said. “One guy called me from Portage [la Prairie] … and he said, ‘I can’t keep her [the dog]. And I need to get rid of her. If I can’t, I’m going to euthanize her.’”
Creasy was quick to tell the backyard breeder that taking such a step would be wrong, and that it’s not the dog’s fault it was not purchased.
People are also surrendering their dogs when they find out that they take a lot more time and effort to raise and take care of than the owners originally thought they would. Pets shouldn’t be seen as something people are entitled to, but that’s not the case, Creasy said.
“People just get a dog and think they’re entitled to it, and then it runs free and gets pregnant, and they don’t know how to take care of puppies.”
On Aug. 28, a volunteer with a Tail to Tell’s Ste. Rose du Lac location visited Ebb and Flow First Nation, located 205 kilometres northeast of Brandon, and found a puppy, which was so young it could not even open it’s eyes, abandoned on the side of a road.
“She took it in, and bottle fed it, and we reached out to other rescues one at a time to see who was going to take it, because some have a bunch of bottle-fed puppies right now, and that’s the best thing for it, to get socialized,” Creasy said.
Some people are also not willing to adopt dogs and cats from shelters, instead turning to breeders — backyard and otherwise — because they believe that all shelter animals will have behavioural problems that would make them difficult to train and live with at best, and dangerous at worst.
The Canadian Federation of Humane Societies, which has been rebranded as Humane Canada, says on its website that dogs end up in shelters for many reasons — sometimes their owner has died or had to move overseas, they were lost or born homeless, they were seized from an owner who wasn’t taking good care of them and more.
Most of the reasons that animals are surrendered have nothing to do with the personality or behaviour of the dog itself, and minor behavioural issues can be addressed. All responsible humane societies and rescue groups also give their dogs a temperament test, and those with serious behavioural problems, such as aggression, are not put up for adoption.
If animals aren’t adopted, dogs and cats may have to be euthanized, because there is no place for them. Although A Tail to Tell and Paws Crossed doesn’t euthanize dogs, with most organizations at capacity, dogs that fall into the hands of pounds or kill shelters will meet an untimely end, Creasy said.
“They’ll be euthanized — perfectly good dogs that have been dropped off because some goddam idiot won’t take care of them. They’re supposed to be committed to them and the dogs aren’t at fault.”
Canada’s years-long veterinarian shortage, which was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic, doesn’t help the problem of overrun shelters and feral animals. The Canadian Veterinary Association’s website says that across the country, veterinary professionals are increasingly concerned with the current state of the veterinary profession and its future.
Some communities do not have access to veterinary care, and some people simply can’t afford that care, Bergwall said.
“Vet care nowadays is a lot more expensive than it used to be, with advances in veterinary medicine. They’ve taken on a lot of extra costs … and so that’s reflected in the vet costs.”
One thing that Creasy says would exponentially help A Tail to Tell and other fosters in the area is if more people were willing to become fosters for pets until their forever homes are found and they can be adopted out permanently to individuals or families who will take good care of them. Unfortunately, many people seem intimidated by the idea of welcoming an animal into their home that they’ll eventually have to part with, she added.
“Yes, it breaks your heart for the first time, but you know what? You have been a page in their journey,” Creasy said.
Anyone who does become a pet owner should also do the responsible thing and spay and neuter their pets. According to the Prince Edward Island Humane Society’s website, spaying and neutering pets can control the pet population, reduce unwanted behaviours, prevent reproductive diseases and aids in public health and safety.
Since one female cat can give birth to up to 25 kittens in one year and one female dog an give birth to 21 puppies in that same time frame, spaying and neutering animals will also lift a huge intake burden from local shelters and rescues, Creasy says.
“We are busting our asses out here,” she said. “We’re suffering in every department I can think of.”
When it comes to what people can do to help their local shelters, Creasy says, even if people cannot foster or adopt, anything they can offer will help.
“I know there’s people that do want to help dogs. They always say they do. Well, you know what? Put your money where your mouth is. Can you afford to give us $40? Can you buy us a bag of dog food?”
Bergwall says that unless the Manitoba government provides more support for shelters and recues like A Tail to Tell and Paws Crossed, they’ll continue to fight a losing battle.
“Anyone can backyard breed dogs and cats, with absolutely no consequences,” she said, “unless the animals are being horrifically abused.”
Until such time as the province puts in care and control of breeding measures in the province, Bergwall says, the problem will continue.
The Humane Society of Winnipeg’s website encourages people to report evidence of harm or neglect of animals directly to local humane societies and to the Animal Care Line of Manitoba Agriculture, Food and Rural Development.
It also recommends people adopt animals instead of buying them from breeders, cautions against buying animals on the internet, encourages those who do choose to buy from breeders to ensure the business is a reputable one, to ask to see the breeder’s licence, to ask to see where the animals live, and not to fall pressure to sales tactics in pet stores.