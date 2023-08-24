As the time of year once again nears, the team behind the Strathmore Terry Fox Run is gearing up to host the event, and break their fundraising record.
The event will be held Sept. 17, in Kinsmen Park, as run organizer Diana Baird explained, that location seemed to work well for participants last year.
“We will be doing a 1 km loop around Kinsmen Park, and a 5 km run, which will be the initial 1 km loop and then an additional 4 km loop going up and around Grey Park,” she said. “It is essentially the same course as what we did last year.”
The Terry Fox Run as an event is also borrowing a set of games and activities from the Strathmore Municipal Library for folks in attendance to enjoy following the run.
Baird added the Terry Fox Run team has received significant help from the Strathmore Run Club, and several local businesses in regards to food and refreshments.
“The hardest part is to get people to sign up ahead of time online so that we know how many people are coming so that we can prepare for them,” said Baird.
The majority of fundraising efforts for the Terry Fox Run in Strathmore are done online, which is then forwarded to the Terry Fox Foundation. In addition to accepting donations, the team is also selling a variety of shirts as an additional avenue for fundraising.
Those who donate online will immediately also be issued a tax receipt for their contribution. An attendee who donates in person will also be issued a receipt, though it will be mailed to them instead of received digitally.
“I only have last year’s (fundraising) numbers; between … the online and what we did at the live event, we raised over $10,000. I think that has probably been the highest amount that we have done so far,” said Baird. “This year, I have a really ambitious goal. I checked with the town to find out what is our actual population … why not go for Terry’s dream and get $1 for every person from Strathmore. Last year’s total population was 15,189.”
Baird hopes to see businesses or groups of people making group donations and putting together teams to take on group challenges in order to help hit the donation goal this year.
Additionally, Baird is aiming to raise awareness regarding the “Terry Fox Friends,” being people who have been involved with cancer personally — having either survived it, or who are currently undergoing treatments.
Those among that demographic can order a red t-shirt online, free of charge, so as to show the population of those who have been afflicted with cancer.
Those who are interested in signing up and/ or donating for the Strathmore event are able to do so online (run.terryfox.ca/28948).