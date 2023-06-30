This Canada Day weekend is set to see shining sun along with some of fantastic events and entertainment across the city.
One such event, hosted by the Rocky Mountain Turf Club, will be fun, free and frantic, as the Warrior Relay dashes back to Lethbridge.
The Warrior Relay has been played in North America for over 400 years, offering few adjustments in that time, as it has remained a traditional Indigenous sport.
Participants ride thoroughbred horses without a saddle, jumping from one horse to the other each lap as they race to cross the finish line ahead of their opponents.
Calvin Plain Eagle, who is competing this weekend as a member team Anatapsii, says nerves can run high during such an extreme event.
“When you’re on the track, you get so nervous, you’re just about going to puke, that’s how we get sometimes,” said Plain Eagle.
However, he says the effort and training his team has put in will see them perform to their greatest abilities.
“We come and practice here maybe every second weekend,” said Plain Eagle. “Our horses are getting used to this track and that’s the thing about Indian relay races, if you can bring a horse to a track, the horse knows that track.”
However, the team must have several horses available for a single weekend event like this one, with Plain Eagle saying Anatapsii has eight or nine trusty steeds.
“I run three horses for two days and another three for another two two days,” said Plain Eagle.
He says the spare horses can be rotated in for the primary competitors.
Plain Eagle says the competition will be high this year, with teams from Alberta, Saskatchewan and even the United States competing.
“We’re going to have a good, hot summer, a good, hot few days,” said Plain Eagle. “So, we’re going to have some really fun races.”
The race coordinator, Bruce Iron Shirt, says the Warrior Relay never fails to bring energy and excitement to the racetrack, with large crowds and lots of noise.
“It’s always something I look forward to,” said Iron Shirt.
He says the event, while exhilarating, is also about reconciliation because it offers something for everyone, Indigenous or not.
“See our culture and some of the activities we have. There’s going to be some dancing, the relay … we’re all in one, and that is enjoying the sport of Indian relay,” said Iron Shirt.
He reiterated that this celebratory event is not dedicated for one group or another, but for all people in the community.
“In terms of reconciliation, again, we always like to, especially here, have everyone show up and work together and enjoy an event that’s for all,” said Iron Shirt.
He says he hopes the community can just enjoy the events and celebrations this weekend with the nice weather overhead.
“It’s free, everyone come out, don’t worry about admission,” said Iron Shirt. “Come out and enjoy your Canada Day weekend here and let’s just have some fun!”
There will be a total of 16 teams competing, sorted into one of three categories, men’s, ladies, or youth.
The event, held at the exhibition grounds grandstand, will have free admission for everyone all weekend long, with the Canada Day races starting at 7:00p.m. and Sunday kicking off at 1:30p.m.
For more information visit rockymountainturfclub.com.