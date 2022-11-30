A Calgary-based musical duo called Scarlett Butler recently released a music video for their song “Big Vacation”. In this music video, some keen-eyed observers may notice a familiar-looking field of corn and a giant statue of the same crop. The two artists that made this music video are Joni Delaurier and Troy Kokol, who both spoke on what drew them to make such a unique video depicting well-known landmarks across Alberta.
“I think for us, the nature of the song is talking about not mattering where you are as long as you’re with the person that you love,” said Delaurier. “We thought it would be really fun to just take a whole bunch of day trips around Alberta to prove the point. Whether in front of the Torrington Gopher Hole Museum or all these little spots that make Alberta special, we just thought it would be a really cool way to show a glimpse of the beauty of our province.”
“I think ultimately besides taking the trip around the province to show off some of the cool sites, the other thing for us is we just love getting in the car, grabbing a Starbucks or grabbing a Tim Horton’s, grabbing a snack, and just heading down the road,” said Kokol. “We did 3,500 km in over 10 days in Alberta, and it was just a really fun way for us to spend some time together, and enjoy the province. Really that’s what it was about, and so many of those places, including Taber, we’ve never been to before. I think that was part of the thing too is that I’ve always wanted to go to Taber, and we actually ended up showing up at Cornfest. When we got there we thought, ‘Wow, Taber is a really busy town.’ There were thousands of people walking all over the place and then we realized, ‘Oh, there’s a really big thing going on here.’ It was so fun to catch a glimpse of that, too.”
Following this, they continued the discussion by going into detail about the decision-making process when determining which landmarks they should visit for the music video.
“I think that we were trying to figure out how to be achievable,” said Delaurier. “We looked at a whole bunch of different highlights from across Alberta. There is no kind of one mega list of all the things that one must do. For us, that was part of making our own list of really cool things. We built a Google Map layer where we planted all of the things we wanted to see on it and then we just kind of divided it up into legs. The one regret we had is maybe not getting as far north as we would like to, and there were a few other things, like the forest fires preventing us from visiting a few places just with smoke conditions et cetera. But for the most part, we covered a lot of ground and it was a pretty good healthy list of the most dos.”
“If you notice in the video, Joni and I are more or less standing in the exact same spot,” said Kokol. “We have a little template with our tripod, our camera, and it was kind of essential wherever we went it was visible behind us. That was a major sort of mile marker, but most of the places we went to that was easy enough to do. Taber was on our list for sure.”
They both commented on what drew them in particular to Taber for two of the shots in the music video.
“I think that Taber is obviously well known for its corn,” said Delaurier. “We wanted to reflect that both in a cornfield as well as the statue of the corn, but one of the things is that we have been through Taber, but never spent a lot of time in Taber. For us, it was an opportunity to slow down a little bit. We were able to go shopping in some of the local grocery stores and learn a lot more about the community just from chatting with residents and people that worked in different locations. For us, I think that was the highlight was just — we came for the corn, we stayed for the people.”
Kokol added to Delaurier’s comment with, “Taber, there’s a bit of a legend there in terms of the corn. We definitely wanted to see the statue and we wanted to see the countryside as well.” Delaurier and Kokol talked about the feedback that they were receiving from this video and the potential of doing part two.
“We’ve been getting a lot of feedback, ‘Oh, you missed this and you missed the other pieces.’ As I mentioned earlier, we definitely had a list of some places that we went to where we got rained out on a couple of locations and smoked out at a few other locations,” said Delaurier. “We have a bit of a shortlist going, but it’s hard to tell whether we will write another song that would be a sequel for the video. However, I think you can truly travel three or four times longer than what we did, and not see all the amazing spots. There are plenty of cool ghost towns that we didn’t get to on this trip, and certainly, some mountain locations that we had to skip over, but we’re making a list for sure and we’ve been taking crowd-sourced ideas from some of our viewers who have shared with us their favourite parts of Alberta. We’re definitely not ruling out the possibility of a sequel.”
“If there was a part two or something else that we would want to do, well there are a lot of stories that we discovered throughout our travels,” said Kokol. “I think that was probably the coolest thing. I’ll give you an example — we found out about the Gopher Hole Museum, and why it was set up. If we do sort of a part B or something like that, I would really love to be able to somehow incorporate some of those bigger tales because for me when we were travelling around, that was the best part of it. Not only seeing Taber, but learning about Taber, its history, and all the things that make up that community is compelling.”
Finally, both of them ended the conversation by talking about how much of a joy it was to travel across all of Alberta and the ability of this music video to share the beauty of Alberta with the rest of the world.
“For us, it was a way to re-discover our province,” said Delaurier. “I know the music video has been shared in Alberta, but also some of our fans are outside of Canada even, and for us, it’s a way to share a minute glimpse into how amazing our province is. To share the magic of Taber, and other locations with people in the UK and elsewhere has been really fun for us.”
“For all the time that we have been in Alberta, I’d say 90 per cent of all the places we visited we had never been to,” said Kokol. “We heard about Taber, and we may have driven through, but I think what was wonderful about this was taking the time to get to know the communities. To get to see the sites, but then also to get to know the people. For me anyway, that was just a cool thing.”
To watch the video for “Big Vacation”, visit www.youtube.com/ watch?v=JjGPuXyJ-RQ