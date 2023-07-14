HURON-PERTH – The board of directors (BOD) for the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance (LWHA) covered a wide range of topics at its June meeting.
Firstly, the board received some hard numbers surrounding physician recruitment initiatives in North Huron and North Perth. The 21 physicians in the two service areas of Winham and Listowel provide care for over 30,000 people.
Further, expected retirements will require the recruitment of 15 to 20 new doctors in the next five years. For comparison, they have only had 12 new physicians join in the past seven years. The local plan for recruitment includes growing their medical learner program which includes establishing a residency program. Additionally, ensuring a positive learner and locum experience as well as cultivating stakeholder partnerships.
Finally, data outlining the plethora of diversity in medical students resulted in a board discussion surrounding broadening the community’s approach to welcoming newcomers.
Masking update
Masking requirements were discussed at LWHA’s Infection Prevention and Control meeting in June, and after consultation, the changes to masking began in the middle of June.
Masks are welcome but no longer required in most clinical areas of the hospital. Masks are still required for health-care workers when: providing care or within two metres of a patient on droplet contact precautions or with symptoms of respiratory illness; providing care to a patient in the emergency department; providing care of within two metres of patients in the oncology department; or if they are exhibiting symptoms of respiratory infection.
For patients and their caregivers, they are required to wear a mask throughout their stay in the ER or oncology; anytime they have symptoms of respiratory infection; or visiting a patient on droplet contact precautions.
These changes are consistent with public health direction and in line with regional partners.
“While we will strongly encourage masking, it will only be mandatory in select areas such as oncology and the emergency departments including their respective waiting rooms,” explained the press release covering the June BOD highlights.
However, LWHA is now required to modify masking requirements based on community transmission. When transmission is high, there will be an expectation to increase mandatory masking in hospitals.
Masks will continue to be available for patients, visitors, staff and physicians in all areas of the hospital.