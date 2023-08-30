The temperature may still be reaching the 30-degree mark, but hockey season is rapidly approaching for Taber Minor Hockey teams. The coming Central Alberta Hockey League (CAHL) season will begin this fall and those looking to register to play in U5 to U18 Taber Minor Hockey can still complete registration.
Registration costs for the season are as follows: U5 ($160), U7 ($330), U9 ($390), U11 ($680), U13 ($680), U15 ($715), U18 ($735). Goalie fees for U13, U15, and U18 is $350. Contact the registrar at registrar@taberminorhockey.com to get a goalie discount applied before registering as a goalie.
Taber Minor Hockey offers three payment options for registration — pay in full via the online registration platform via credit card, e-transfer, or cash/cheque. You can register for the 2023-24 season at https://registration.hockeycanada.ca/registration/?ID=370
Taber Minor Hockey hits the ice during the second week of September and all teams have two ice times during the week. U7 and U9 skaters hit the ice on Sept. 11 and Sept. 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. while U11 and U13 follow from 6:45-7:45 p.m. while U15 and U18 wrap it up with 8-9 p.m. CAHL Tiering rounds run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 5.
To keep up with the Oil Kings this season, follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/taberoilkings/