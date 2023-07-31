On August 12, the Cabin Fever Art Festival will be taking place at the Artist’s Colony of Moose Mountain Provincial Park, located at Kenosee Lake.
In celebration of regonizing the Chalet and Moose Mountain Artist Colony as a provincial historic site, the event will feature artwork for sale from artists across Saskatchewan starting at 1 p.m.
Later in the evening, there will also be live music with Teagan Littlechief starting at 7 p.m., in celebration of the annual event.
“At the festival there will be, not only all of the artists at the cabins, but also tables of artists set up in that area of the park,” said Ken Frederickson, one of the four artists at Moose Mountain Artist Colony.
“At the festival the art is on display, there’s some activites at the park that will be going on too. Artists will show and sell their goods that day.”
Every summer from the May long weekend until September long weekend, the Moose Mountain Provincial Park runs their Artists Colony—located in four cabins beside the park’s Chalet—that showcases different crafts, paintings, and artwork for sale.
Two out of the four cabins have two artists, Frederickson and Margaret Delainey, who are there permanently throughout the whole summer.
The other two cabins have different artists from across the province who come for two weeks to display and sell their own artwork. From July 25 to August 8, Eli Barsi and Cheryl Andrist will be at the cabins.
“Artists in the cabins are open to the public during the summer for people to enjoy the different art,” Frederickson said.
“They’re like invididual art galleries, a lot of people will come through the year from all over the world.
“This year people have been from England, Pakistan, and all across the U.S. and Canada, Denmark, Taiwan. It’s interesting the people that come through here. On a normal year we get between 3,000 to 4,000 people who come for the artists in the cabins.”
Frederickson is a bronze artist and has been part of the artists in cabins for years. He said his favourite part about being there is the inspiration he gets from other talented Saskatchewan artists.
“I like meeting the people, and having the ability to show my art,” said Frederickson.
“I’m a bronze artist so I enjoy people interacting with the different pieces, and see what they’re drawn to.
“Working with other artists too, it’s an absolutely incredible environment there. Anytime you’re around like-minded people it’s so inspiring. The creativity flows in the environment there.”
Delainey said she also enjoys her time being at the cabins with the other artists, as well as being one of the permanent artists who is there all summer long.
“Ken and I have been here the longest. There was a time where the two cabins didn’t rotate, those people had retired or passed away,” she said.“Ken and I are here full time during the season, and the other two rotate which brings a freshness to it.
“It’s really nice to be part of a community of like-minded individuals who are different, but creative. It inspires me and makes me want to think, when you’re interacting with others and busy creating work.
“What I really enjoy about being at this colony, that’s the number one thing of course is being a part of the community of artists, but the other is the setting, sometimes it’s very busy here and sometimes it isn’t.
“It’s a creative space where you can just paint and enjoy the quietness and peacefulness of the park, to be inspired by the colors of the water that change every few minutes.
“The other part of it is you meet so many interesting people. It’s amazing who goes through our parks because you get to meet people from all over the world.”
The different cabins offer a variety of art pieces, such as wood carvings, sculptures, paintings, and more.
“There’s so much different artwork, beautiful artwork. There is some very talented artists who come for a week, or who are here for a while,” said Delainey.
“Coming here is also an alternative to camping, to the beach, and golfing.
“It’s my observation that people of the community are very proud of the Artists Colony because it’s a place for them to bring their visitors, which they do.
“It’s also a place that’s a feast for the eyes, it’s such an enjoyable experience. It’s also very is unique to any provincial park in Saskatchewan.”
Throughout the week until Aug. 8, Eli Barsi will be one of the four artists at the Moose Mountain Artist’s Colony.
“This will be my seventh consecutive year back at the Artist’s Colony, except for Covid when they closed,” said Barsi. “I’m very excited to bring new art again this year. I bring about 50 to 70 pieces with me.
“All of the artists each have something different to offer so I’ll be bringing mostly my landscape acrylic paintings, but I’ve added a lot of new pieces this year that are other kinds of functional art like charcuterie boards with my art on it, and coasters.
“I paint ever day there, I’ll do at least one painting a day is my goal. Everything is for sale, but we encourage people to come and browse throughout all of the cabins.
“It’s a really nice thing to come and wander through, and take a break from the busy beach and the heat, to come look at some art. It’s all Saskatchewan artists, everyone has something different to offer so it’s a nice variety.”
Barsi said she enjoys being a part of the event every summer because of the environment.
“I love the serenity. Although it can be really busy, it’s quiet and peaceful, I’m very inspired there,” she said.
“In the past six years I’ve found myself painting a lot, that’s why I’m thinking I’ll be able to get a lot more pieces done just because it’s so inspiring there.”