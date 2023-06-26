In preparation for the judges from Communities in Bloom, Moosomin & District Regional Park members have been working hard to freshen up the regional park and beautify the area before summer approaches.
“We would like to highlight more of the historical parts and the environmental parts of the park,” said Karen Hebert of Moosomin & District Regional Park.
“As well as our flower beds, we’ve put a lot of work into them. We want to show people that this is a great spot to come to.
“I grew up going to a cottage—my family owned a cottage at Fishing Lake—and I was able to have those childhood memories. I wanted to create that for my kids and grandkids, and I think this is such a great spot, it’s close to us. I just want to make it a destination place for families.”
When families and people come to visit the regional park, Hebert said she hopes that everyone has a chance to enjoy it.
“It’s a great place for all ages and that’s the best thing because families of any age can come and there’s something for everyone to do and enjoy here. That’s the biggest thing I think, and the peacefulness,” she said.
“We’ve had people come here from all over. Even last year there was a couple whose kids live here, but they live in New Zealand, and they came to visit their kids. They were travelling from the east coast to the west coast and stayed at the park for five days.”
She spoke about the different tasks people have been doing to help clean up the park.
“The flower beds are probably the only thing we added specifically this year,” said Hebert.
“We’ve been doing more clean up like trying to clean up the deadfall and just sprucing up what we have.”
Aside from the well-known flower beds placed in different spots along the park’s road, two kids’ flower gardens were added this year at the park’s front playground.
With the area being a community park, Hebert said they wanted to give kids a chance to contribute to helping with the beautifying of the park.
Thankful to sponsors for help with park amenities
Throughout the many features at the park, there are various plaques dedicated in memory of current and previous community volunteers.
“There’s one of Carol Fawcett in the flower beds, she was instrumental on expanding the flower beds out here and taking care of them,” said Hebert.
“The Lily in the other flower bed, there’s a plaque there for the person who donated it, to honor them. The plaque at the Beaudin beach is for the people who donated the land here for this area. That’s why the centre part is called Beaudin Beach.”
In addition to the plaques honouring volunteers, there are also plaques dedicated to local business who helped sponsor the different playgrounds at the park.
There is also a little library at the Moosomin regional park for people to borrow and share books from.
“Quite often you’ll be driving by and people are using it. Last year I took a picture of a grandpa and his grandson sitting there reading books,” said Hebert.
“Even the two benches on the board walk, one was donated by Pharmasave and the other was donated by Co-op, there are plaques for them too, and they’re well used.”
When the judges come on July 18 and 19, Hebert said they plan to give them a tour of the lake.
“We’re going to pick them up from the golf course by boat and tour them on the lake so they can see the frontages of the cottages. Then we’ll land and do a golf cart tour.”
History behind the park
The park was officially named Moosomin & District Regional Park on May 28, 1963. Before it was a lake, the area was a small rock dam which held back the water of Pipestone Creek in 1933.
Carol Fawcett spoke about how the old swimming lake—formerly known as Sanctuary Park—eventually became Moosomin’s regional park over time.
“It used to be Sanctuary Park where some people just put up rocks and sort of made a swimming hole,” said Fawcett.
“Then PFRA (Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration) decided to build a dam. I think they thought it would take a couple years to fill and it took no time at all to fill.
“There was a lot of runoff that summer, I’m thinking it took three or four weeks to fill, and it was full.
“Just the fact it was the Pipestone Creek that ran through here and they dammed it off to make it a swimming hole for kids, which was way back, and now it’s a whole lake is pretty fascinating.”