Francophone professors will head to the polls this weekend over whether to give their union a strike mandate amid stalled bargaining talks with Saint Boniface University.
The faculty association rejected USB’s self-described “offre finale,” last week citing a sizable gap in salaries.
The latest proposal was tabled June 13, about 2 ½ years after the two sides began negotiating a new contract. The former agreement expired in August 2020.
“It was just so far away from what we consider to be fair,” said Phi-Vân Nguyen, a spokeswoman for l’Association des professeurs et professionnels de l’USB.
“We have one of the heaviest teaching loads (of all university instructors in the province). We are teaching a three-three, which is basically six classes a year.”
USB academics also have research and community service obligations, the latter of which are significant in a minority language community — and yet, they are being paid less than colleagues who work elsewhere, Nguyen added.
The Winnipeg university’s offer included general wage increases of two per cent, followed by 1.75, two and two, respectively, for an overall hike of 7.75 per cent between 2020-21 and 2023-24.
The faculty association has proposed 12.75 per cent.
Manitoba’s consumer price index rose 7.8 per cent in 2022.
University communications director Nathalie Roche said it is refraining from making any comments on the situation “out of respect” for an ongoing process.
The union, which represents about 60 professors and teaching professionals, although that figure fluctuates due to sessional members, is launching a referendum today to gauge members’ willingness to strike.
It has raised concerns existing wages are causing recruitment and retention issues at the university – a claim the University of Manitoba Faculty Association repeated throughout its campaign during a weeks-long strike in the fall of 2021.
“The ultimate ‘loser’ in all of this are the students,” said union leader Patrick Noël. “Sometimes, we have to hire people who don’t have the credentials or… for some courses, we are still online because we can only find people in Quebec.”
The associate professor of history said students have asked why USB continues offering virtual instruction if regular operations have resumed since the end of pandemic health orders, and the answer is staffing challenges.
In 2015, USB professors were being paid on par with counterparts at the University of Winnipeg and slightly behind University of Manitoba academics, Noël said.
“We’re not even asking for parity. We’ve been really asking just to reduce the gap,” said Nguyen, who indicated USB salaries are 15 per cent lower than those at U of W where permanent academics teach five courses per year.
Approximately 400 people have participated in the union’s new letter-writing campaign to apply pressure on USB.
Annual funding for the institution, a pillar in Manitoba’s francophone community, has dwindled throughout the tenure of the Progressive Conservative government, although USB will get a boost in provincial dollars in 2023-24.