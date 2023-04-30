The Ontario police have sought public assistance in locating a federal offender who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and has ties with Milton.
Police said the offender is Danny Beharri, 39, who allegedly violated his release conditions. Beharri is five feet eight inches tall, weighing around 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and is of Black ethnicity. He is currently serving a 10-year sentence for various offences, including sexual assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, uttering threats, and breaches of recognizance and probation orders, the police.
Beharri was designated as a "dangerous offender" at the time of his sentencing, and he is also known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, and Hamilton. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the local repeat offender parole enforcement.