Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Fire Chief Dave Murphy made a pitch for a part-time fire prevention officer and inspector who would work about 25 hours a week, but the request was passed on by council as something to be looked at during budget time next year.
“I found the need for somebody to commit more time to what is currently being given to inspection and prevention and only because we all work fulltime jobs,” he told a committee meeting of council last Tuesday. “As our municipality grows and there is more and more going on in our township, especially commercial, more and more people moving in.”
He proposed putting this forth as a budgetary item as a part-time employee. They would work about 20-25 hours a week, he said.
“It would not even scratch the surface I don’t think but it would start,” he said.
Chief Murphy brought this forward during his monthly report to council. He said most municipalities have someone in the capacity who are available during the day to do things.
“We are beyond that. We really need somebody, say this person has 25 hours to do inspection and prevention activities in the municipality,” he said.
“I see the writing on the wall going down the road, the way we are legislated,” Chief Murphy told council. “I would prefer to be ahead of the curve when it comes to commercial inspections, private inspections where we are requested.”
Many of the firefighters are self-employed and could not make the time but they could schedule something if they were employed as a part-time fire inspection and prevention officer, he said.
“Soon that is going to be a requirement, we are going to need somebody here,” he said.
This is also a liability issue since inspections need to be done, Chief Murphy said.
“It is hard to do when your staff are working full-time,” he said.
Councillor Jack Roesner said there would need to be a business case presented to council to consider and this could be discussed at budget time.
“Is that something you can bring forward for budget?” he asked.
“I’d like to have the initial conversation so you can see where I am going with it,” Chief Murphy said.
Coun. Roesner said he also would like to know how many other fire departments have a position like that. Chief Murphy said a lot of them have a fulltime fire prevention officer and have a part-time fire chief and part-time officer.
“They found it beneficial to have a person in the community during the day and be able to go door knocking, especially commercial,” he said.
Councillor Brent Patrick asked how many requests there were on a monthly basis for home inspections and how many commercial inspections are done. “We don’t have a crazy amount,” Chief Murphy said. “We put it out there, we will come and do it.”
There are many people who are interested in a home inspection and ask the department to come in, he said. “The bigger one is the proactive commercial and industrial where somebody really needs to be out there doing pre-planning and ensuring fire codes are being maintained,” he said.
“It is probably cheaper to prevent them than to have to go out and fight it,” Councillor Merv Buckwald said.
Councillor Tim Schison asked about the need for a part-time employee.
“I agree with prevention, but we only have so many industrial and commercial locations within Bonnechere Valley and if we are looking at 25 hours a week…” he said.
“It might be a little bit excessive,” the councillor said.
“Maybe it is,” the fire chief said.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy said it would be a budget item to discuss.
Coun. Patrick said hiring someone for 25 hour is a budgetary issue for the municipality. He said perhaps an alterative would be to have a special focus during fire prevention week and reaching out to commercial establishments at that point.
“To help highlight it,” he said.
Chief Murphy said 20-25 hours was just a number he was putting forward. He said fire prevention inspections do take a fair amount of time.
“I know how much it takes to do a property properly,” he said.
If a property requires half a day and there is prep work involved, there is a definite time commitment, the chief said. An inspection could be about five hours.
“It is not just attendance,” he said. “There is back work involved. There is research.”
There is a lot of time involved in this, he stressed. “I will definitely come back with that at budget,” he said.