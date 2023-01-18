Mayor Craig Wilson absent.
RCMP Update
Sergeant Devron Dittmer, Detachment Commander of the Swan Hills RCMP Detachment, presented a year-end policing report covering from Jan. 1, 2022 – to Dec. 31, 2022. The report also included yearly policing statistics on offences in Swan Hills from 2018 to 2022 for comparison.
Persons offences (assaults, uttering threats, domestic violence, etc.) are rising; with 25 incidents in 2022, the rate of Persons offences has increased from 2018 (16 incidents) and 2021 (19 incidents). Property crimes in 2022 (113 incidents) are on par with 2021 (114 incidents) but a significant increase from 2018 (85 incidents), 2019 (92 incidents), and 2020 (74 incidents). There was a marked increase in “Other Criminal Code” incidents (Offensive Weapons, Disturbing the Peace, Fail to Comply& Breaches) due to a large increase in Fail to Comply & Breaches offences (failing to meet the requirements of a probation order or bail conditions), with 47 incidents in 2022 and an average of 13 incidents per year from 2018 to 2021. There was also an increase in Drug offences, with 7 incidents in 2022, up from an average of 1.5 per year from 2018 to 2021.
There was a notable decrease in reportable Property Damage Motor Vehicle Collisions in 2022, with 43 incidents compared to an average of 60 incidents per year from 2018 to 2021.
CAO Report
· Worked with Golden Triangle rep and Seekers Media on the Travel Alberta Cooperative Investment Funding grant that was approved.
· Working on the yearly Safety-Codes Council surveys and beginning to gather data for the year-end internal audit, due by Mar. 31.
· The 2023 financial information (interim budget) has been entered into iCity software and is now being utilized as required. The 2022 budget will be closed at the end of Jan. once Dec. invoices and payments have been received/paid.
· Will begin work on the required year-end reporting for the province.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The reservoir upgrade project is on track to begin on Jan. 9 and end on Feb. 23. There should be no interruption in service during this upgrade.
· PW has been focused on snow removal during this reporting period.
· Lighting repairs to the community park will occur during this reporting period.
· PW is currently recruiting for the Supervisor position.
Protective Services
· The Town of Swan Hills is interested in participating in the Alberta First Responders Radio Communications System initiative (AFRRCS Access to RCMP Encrypted Channels Implementation).
· Attended a meeting with Agriculture & Forestry and Blue Ridge Lumber (BRL) to identify opportunities for harvesting by BRL around the Town of Swan Hills (TOSH) that meets FireSmart objectives. This harvesting determined by BRL will help the TOSH identify areas for FRIAA FireSmart Funding.
· The Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) had 7 calls in December.
· There were 46 total calls for the SHFD in 2022.
· The SHFD Fundraiser Event (Dueling Pianos) has been booked for Jan. 28.
Reports
· Councillor Liz Krawiec attended a Community Futures Yellowhead East (CFYE) meeting. They have started an agrifood project celebrating, supporting, and educating about agrifood operations in the region. They are in the process of arranging cultural awareness training and may invite the Councils of member municipalities to participate. CFYE board members will be taking board development training.
In-Camera
After an in-camera session Council passed motions to:
· Approve the appointment of Barb Goebel and Brent Cmoc to the Municipal Planning Commission for a term of three years.
· Approve the appointment of Vickie Hickey to the FCSS Board for a term of three years.