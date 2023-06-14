Public Works began work on Tuesday to replace the culvert running under Freeman Drive, just before the road intersects with Kowalski Drive. The bottom of the culvert has rusted away, and recently, a hole appeared in the pavement (with a cavity underneath) near the storm drain on the north side of the street.
Public Works had been gearing up to replace this culvert last month, but those plans had been disrupted by the wildfire situation that led to the town’s evacuation.
According to John Gibbons, Director of Operations for the Town of Swan Hills, many of the culverts in Swan Hills have been in place for roughly 50 years and are showing their age. Another culvert running under Pan Am Street is also scheduled for replacement over the summer.
Barriers are currently in place on Freeman Drive at the intersection with Kowalski Drive and just south of the intersection with Isbister Avenue, blocking off this section of the road for the duration of this project.