East Zorra-Tavistock has been the site of Camp Alliwannado for a decade, and despite the concern about its future site, its owner says it’s been a labour of love since day one.
Annie Rowland has owned and operated the camp at Tavistock’s Queen’s Park and has come back each and every summer since her teaching career took her to Sweden five years ago. Rowland said the camp is just something she’s loved since attending and working at Camp Bimini. “Camp was always my passion. It was always something that gave me a lot of joy. I looked at other camps when I was in university, but I wanted to stay close to home, and I decided I wanted to create this experience for kids in this area. Every year it just kept me coming back.” She added seeing the smiling kids and happy parents telling her how much their kids loved it; it confirms everything. “I’m doing this because the kids are happy, and I am happy. It has been a great experience that I could never have imagined 10 years ago.”
When asked to look back on 10 years of kids having fun, Rowland said getting through COVID without interruption is the moment she is most proud of. “I was teaching in Sweden and getting calls from parents hoping the camp would be open. That turned out to be tougher than we thought it would be, but we were very fortunate to work with great staff, local public health, and Ken Wettlaufer, who was totally on board to get us up and running.”
Rowland’s passion for what she does is obvious, and one of the most important aspects to her is the inclusiveness the camp provides. “Its where everyone comes together. Growing up, I always felt most at home at camp. I wanted to create the same environment where we can offer that same experience to kids and to give them a place they feel they belong and to be themselves.”
In addition to offering the camp for area kids, Rowland employs over thirty young people each summer, many being former campers. “They are from Tavistock, New Hamburg, Baden, Woodstock, and Innerkip. For me, this is what I loved to do in the summer as a teenager, so to be able to create jobs where I can share my passion and hope they find it too, means a lot to me.”
Camp Alliwannado is working closely with community groups to give some kids the opportunity to attend camp where otherwise they could not. Rowland said the Tavistock Assistance Program (TAP) and the Opti-Mrs. have both stepped up to help. “I think we have about 10 spaces donated to kids in the community who otherwise wouldn’t have the means to afford to come. I’m really excited about that, and I hope it continues to grow. We all have the same goal which is to create experiences for kids where they feel like they fit in, and they belong.”
As a sole entrepreneur, Rowland admits there have been growing pains along the way, but she said she has adapted. I felt an immense sense of accomplishment getting through some of the hiccups. But we say the same thing at the end of every summer, we did it, we are here.” Rowland added there have been many small moments over the years that make everything worthwhile. “Even this morning (Monday), there was a camper who hasn’t been here for three years, and when we saw each other, our faces lit up, we hugged each other, and that connection that I made with this child four or five years ago, those are the moments that are so special to me.”
What happens next year?
When asked about next year’s Camp Alliwannado, Rowland said the addition of the new spray pad may bring some new challenges, but she said she is up for it. “We are working with East Zorra-Tavistock to see what is possible for next year. We are scheduled to meet with the EZT team in September once the spray pad details are better understood and to learn if the pavilion and site will remain available to the camp in 2024. We will keep our parents and campers informed once we know more.”
One thing is certain, and that is if Camp Alliwannado isn’t in Tavistock next year, it will create a big hole in parents’ plans for their kids, particularly those whose children attend all eight weeks. “Every year, we are met with increasing demand from local families. Almost all weeks are at capacity of over 100 campers within 24 hours of launching registration in January. Our goal is to continue offering our services here in Tavistock,” she added.