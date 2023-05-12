A largely rural Southwestern Ontario county is warning that Ontario's move to make home-building easier outside built-up areas could pave over as much as 10 per cent of its farmland.
Changes proposed by Doug Ford's government would clear the path for suburban sprawl and contribute to the loss of badly needed farmland in one of the richest parts of the province's agriculture belt, Oxford County staff state in a new report going to politicians there.
"If approved, this policy would have a significant and irreversible impact on agricultural land and operations and the long term success and viability of agriculture in the county and the province as a whole," the report states.
The new legislation would allow as many as three residential lots on any property in a prime agriculture area – something Oxford officials have flagged as "a major concern."
Widely known as Canada's dairy capital, Oxford has roughly 6,200 properties zoned for agricultural use. If each was subject to the new policy, staff estimate the county would have more than 18,000 additional residential lots.
That would mean a loss of between five and 10 per cent of its farmland, staff estimate.
"We're talking about a massive amount of land loss here," April Nix, a policy planner with the county, told local politicians last week.
The Ontario government announced the proposals in early April to help the province meet its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031.
The policy changes, if adopted, also would weaken requirements to justify boundary expansions, offer too much "flexibility," and undermine other planning objectives, such as ensuring efficient use of land and infrastructure and encouraging intensification and mixed housing, county staff say.
Oxford County Warden Marcus Ryan said he was "shocked" by parts of the plan. He said rural communities shouldn't be allowed to expand with "virtually no justification whatsoever."
He told his council colleagues: "That shouldn't be allowed. And it's the same thing for any municipality. We should be able to justify it."
Coun. Bernia Wheaton acknowledged the need for more housing, but questioned why the province would prioritize placing people right next to farmland.
"We wouldn't build 18,000 units right next to any other industry. So why would we consider putting 18,000 units next door" to an agricultural industry that's a key engine of Ontario's economy, she said.
Another staff report on the proposed changes is expected to go to county council May 24.