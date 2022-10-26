THUNDER BAY, ONT. — A combination of nine mayors, councillors and a reeve were acclaimed in the municipalities that surround Thunder Bay before a ballot was even cast.
While the returning politicians basked in the glow of their acclamation for over two months and attended scheduled council meetings during that period, some wondered if they’d be seeing the same faces beside them when the polls closed on Monday for Ontario’s municipal elections.
O’Connor Township Mayor Jim Vezina isn’t fazed by bringing in new blood.
“I’m perfectly fine with (working with new councillors),” said Vezina, who was a councillor between 2006-2015 before being appointed the mayor upon the passing of former mayor Ron Nelson.
“I would be fine working with four new councillors. Everyone who is running is intelligent, well spoken, have O’Connor at their heart. I would have no issues with all four being new, but it would be a rough learning curve.”
It was Vezina’s second straight acclamation as mayor of O’Connor and he’s proud to hold the position once again to serve the community.
“Being acclaimed is kind of neat,” Vezina said. “This is my second time and I consider it an honour for the citizens and especially for councillors that nobody decided that they wanted to do the job to replace me in doing it. I’m just honoured by it.”
Bishop Racicot, who has been an O’Connor councillor for almost a quarter century, and Alex Crane, whose serving out his first term, were the incumbent candidates, while newcomers Jon Hari, Brendan Rea, John Sobolta and Carly Torkkeli joined the battle for the four O’Connor councillor positions.
Shuniah is unique in that all three MacGregor Ward candidates were acclaimed. Donna Blunt, Ron Giardetti and Don Smith won acclamation when no candidate opposed them by the Aug. 19 nomination papers filing date.
The only race in Shuniah was the McTavish Ward as incumbent Meghan Chomut faced businesswoman Dawn Powell for the remaining councillor seat.
No candidate ran against Township of Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright and her position was acclaimed.
Incumbent veteran councillors Elizabeth Jones, Rudy Buitenhuis and Bill Groenheide were joined by freshmen candidates Dino DeBenetti and Daniel Vanlenthe in a battle for the four Gillies councillor spots.
In the Municipality of Neebing, incumbent councillors Curtis Coulson (Pardee), Brian Kurikka (Scoble) and Gary Gardner (Pearson) ran unopposed and had their positions acclaimed.
Where there were council races in Neebing, Jill Cadieux faced off against incumbent Gordon Cuthbertson for Neebing’s at-large councillor seat. Neebing’s Blake Township council seat race saw Katherine Hill, Gary Shchepanik and Ron Woit competing for the council position being vacated by Mark Thibert.
In Crooks Township, incumbent councillor Brian Wright was opposed by Obie Egbuchulam.
The Neebing mayoral contest featured Thibert taking on former mayor Ziggy Polkowski to replace outgoing mayor Erwin Butikofer.