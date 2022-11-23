Thursday’s Lite Up celebration was a welcome return to pre-pandemic festivities. Even with relatively moderate temperatures compared to previous years, the warmth and light of the bonfire made for a comforting backdrop while the Swan Hills community caught up with friends and neighbours. A sound system playing Christmas music added to the air of excitement as the town kicked off the Christmas season with the illumination of the decorations downtown. The children of Swan Hills were busy taking in all the beautiful sights and playing with their friends in the snow.
Santa Claus had arrived earlier in the day and toured the town with help from the local Fire Department before taking a little time to rest up before joining in with the evening’s merrymaking. The children were delighted for the chance to sit on Santa’s knee and chat about what they would like for Christmas, and then the Swan Hills Chamber of Commerce gave them each a bag of treats to see them on their way.
The evening wrapped up with a bang, a stunning firework display courtesy of the Town of Swan Hills.
Thank you to everyone who planned, volunteered for, and participated in another amazing Lite Up. The Grizzly Gazette wishes everyone a wonderful and bright holiday season.