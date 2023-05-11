A Kahnawake-based organization is lauding a federal investment into creating a map of missing Indigenous women in Quebec late last week, saying the map will raise awareness to the alarming number of Indigenous women who are touched by violence.
Quebec Native Women president Marjolaine Etienne said the announcement is welcomed, given how the organization has been working for quite some time to support survivors of loved ones who have disappeared.
“We are delighted to receive such support from the federal government. This funding will allow us to document the cases and stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in Quebec,” she said.
The organization wrote it continues to work with those survivors as best it can.
‘QNW has been working for many years to support the loved ones of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ persons and continues to take all necessary steps to ensure that the requests of families and survivors are heard and taken into consideration,’ a QNW statement said.
The $260,000 investment from the federal government will help mitigate the effects of previous governmental colonial policies and philosophies, Etienne added.
“In addition to the alarming need to develop resources specifically tailored to the needs of Indigenous women, it is more than necessary to continue to raise awareness of the impacts caused by colonial policies. This is a first; to create an interactive map that will be made available to the public to raise awareness,” she said.
In addition, she added, the organization will work with the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal and the social-sciences department of the Université du Québec en Outaouais on the project, called ‘Nānīawig Māmawe Nīnawind, Stand With Us: Mapping of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Quebec.’
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations minister Marc Miller said such a map will better help authorities solve the problem of elevated levels of violence faced by Indigenous women.
"Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people in Canada have lived in fear for their safety for too long. Innovative initiatives such as the creation of a map will help us better understand the crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women in Quebec,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone who helped create this initiative -- by keeping the voices of survivors and families at the center of this work, we will end this national crisis.”