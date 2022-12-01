The SD #10 school board welcomed new Trustee Amanda Murphy, and re-elected both Christine Dixon as chair and Danyea Simon as vice chair.
The new board will immediately embark on a strategic planning process and will spend the next several months engaging students, staff, parents and community.
Four-day week questionnaire
The district has prepared a few questions to send out to Parent Advisory Committees in what Superintendent Peter Dubinsky called a “toe-dipping” exercise to try and elicit feedback from parents on the idea of the entire school district moving to a four-day school week.
The survey being sent out to the committees explains that a four-day week usually runs Monday to Thursday with Fridays substituted in the event Monday is a statutory holiday. Days would be longer to make up for lost time on Fridays. Parents on the committees will be asked if they would favour the plan, what factors would have them say yes or no, and what other factors the district should consider.
Burton and Edgewood Elementary Schools already run on a four-day week so they would likely provide a template for the rest of the district.
Initially, this engagement process was to conclude before the new year, but the board extended the time frame into January to ensure parents from all schools could have their say before any next steps are taken.
Music program returns
Dubinsky announced that a music teacher is joining the district in January. Dianne Perry “hails from Alberta and comes to us with extensive experience in the arts and music education,” the superintendent says in his report to the board. “She plays and teaches a variety of instruments… She will also be examining ways to provide learning opportunities to secondary students.”
Indigenous-focused graduation requirements
A report to the board detailed the new Indigenous-focused graduation requirements to be implemented for the 2023-24 school year. Guided by the First Nations Education Steering Committee, the new curriculum requirements aim for students to gain a deeper understanding of Indigenous cultures in BC.
The new rules require students to have four credits in Indigenous-focused coursework, the equivalent of one full course. The overall number of credits needed for graduation remains at 80, however, so these credits can count twice – for example, English First Peoples 12 can count towards both English and Indigenous content credits.
Prospective wage increases
The BC Public School Employers Association and the BC Teachers Federation have reached a tentative labour agreement which will now go out to union members for a ratification vote.
If adopted, the new agreement would bump wages by a flat rate of 25 cents per hour plus 3.25% in year one, followed by 5.5 to 6.75% in year two and 2 to 3% in year three.
According to Secretary-Treasurer Michael McLellan’s report to the board, the wage increases included in the agreements may have an overall additional cost to the district of $100,000.
Nakusp Child Care Centre gets licensing
The new child care centre in Nakusp Elementary is on course to receive licensing from the Province. Superintendent Peter Dubinsky reported the district passed this “major hurdle” in its path to opening the centre after receiving positive marks from inspectors. He says the centre now has the green light to move into the next phase and start recruiting staff.
“This is a fairly monumental piece for us to obtain licensing,” Dubinsky said. “We’re really excited to announce this.”
After falling behind schedule, construction of the planned 96-seat facility is now complete inside and out. It has been in progress since 2020 when the district received $3 million from the Province and $150,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust to fund the centre, which is to provide care for both preschoolers and older students before and after school.
Dubinsky said he expects to have further announcements regarding the centre in December.