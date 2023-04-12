“It’s frustrating,” said Ethel Patterson about someone’s thoughtless use of black spray paint to leave an unsightly and mostly unreadable message on the Pembroke Community Hall.
Patterson, who lives directly across Newburg Road from the hall and is one of the many volunteers who helps maintain the building and plan community events, said a neighbour brought the latest graffiti attack to her attention on April 7.
She said one or more persons spayed the south end of the building, near the back entrance, sometime overnight, a day or two before Good Friday. Most of the ugly black graffiti tag is illegible except for one foul word.
While the building was not physically damaged, caretakers of the community hall sitting at the corner of Route 105 and Newburg Road in Pembroke, just north of Woodstock, know from experience how difficult it is to cover or remove the paint.
A fading reddish stain on the opposite side of the hall remains a telltale sign of a past graffiti attack with the vandals using red spray paint.
While she understands it is challenging to find the culprits without witnesses, Patterson said she notified the RCMP to make them aware of the situation. She said the police told her officers would be out to investigate in a few days.
Patterson said the hall is a well-maintained and popular spot for events, such as community breakfasts, music shows, birthday parties and other celebrations. She said the community hall volunteers hope to restart their popular monthly breakfasts in April or May but acknowledged finding enough volunteers is becoming more challenging.