An all-new theatre experience is coming to Grande Prairie with Shrek The Musical bringing a special treat from Broadway itself.
“We are including in the show a digital design that hasn't been done in Grande Prairie before, said Jennifer Robertson, director.
She said this production of Grande Prairie Live Theatre purchased projections from the Broadway show Shrek The Musical.
“Moving projections just adds a whole kind of another element to the show … that is really phenomenal.”
The digital aspect has added another layer to a complex show, creating one that will be enjoyable for all ages, says Robertson.
“It's a family musical, so it's good for all ages, really. I know many elderly people who have gone to see the show in the past in Vancouver, who just absolutely adored it.”
Shrek The Musical debuted on Broadway in 2008 and is based on the 2001 animated film Shrek.
“It follows the same storyline as Shrek, the movie, but it has a bunch of dancing and songs that are incorporated into the story,” said Robertson.
The musical holds a special place in the director's heart, as it’s been a part of her life for many years; her children adored the fantasy tale.
“My daughter was obsessed with Shrek when she was three and even used to call her baby brother Fargo all the time, which is the name of one and Shrek and Fiona’s kids.”
In 2018, her daughter won first place in a talent show where she sang a number from the musical: I Know It’s Today.
Robertson said she knew then she wanted to bring the musical to the city. A slight delay during the pandemic allowed the idea to grow and expand, she noted.
“It's an extremely complex show.”
Exploding birds, running rats, a giant dragon, and horses were all in the forefront of her mind as she contemplated how to pull it off.
The show has 45 cast members on stage, with another 40 people behind the scenes, working with costumes, make-up, design and construction. There’s also a 22-piece orchestra.
“The music is phenomenal, it's so good, and some of it's just so funny.”
Robertson said the music is “some of the hardest” I've ever read.”
The director has faith in the show leads with John Moutray playing Shrek and Andrea Polasek playing Princess Fiona.
“They're both powerful actors and singers,” said Robertson.
Strong comedic performances will come from Ethan Campbell as Donkey and John-Mark Smith as Lord Farquaad.
The show opens on Feb. 9 and runs to Feb. 24 at the KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre.