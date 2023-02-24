Grey County has seen the cost of new ambulance vehicle increase by 40 per cent over the past two years.
At county council’s meeting on Feb. 23, Director of Paramedic Services Kevin McNab delivered a report requesting permission from council for staff to sole source the ordering of four new ambulance vehicles.
McNab explained that the companies providing ambulance vehicles – Demers and Crestline – had merged into one company, which leaves the county little choice in terms of competitive bidding.
The county has scheduled the replacement of two ambulances in 2023 and two in 2024. McNab sought permission to order four vehicles now as the delivery time for the new rigs is 20 months. McNab said vehicles the county ordered in February/March of 2022 will be delivered in Oct. 2023.
“The idea is to get ahead of that,” he said.
Each vehicle will cost $261,376.67. This is a sharp increase from 2021 when the vehicles cost the county $186,242.90.
The 2023 budget for the county included the replacement of two ambulances with an estimated cost of $239,303 each. McNab said with delivery of the new vehicles for 2023 and 2024 not expected until later next year that staff would adjust the prices in the 2024 budget to cover the increased costs.
County council approved the request.