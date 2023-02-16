DISTRICT - Evanturel Township Reeve Derek Mundle has been re-elected as the chair of the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB).
Kirkland Lake Councillor Pat Kiely has been appointed to the position of vice-chair.
DTSSAB welcomed its new board January 19.
Along with Mundle and Kiely, other returning board members are Harley Township Councillor Clifford Fielder, Ian Macpherson representing the Territories Without Municipal Organization (TWOMO) north, and Temiskaming Shores Councillor Jesse Foley.
New board members include Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere, Coleman Township Councillor Lois Perry, Mary Jo Lentz representing TWOMO South, and Kirkland Lake Councillor Rick Owen.
“I am happy to be returning as chair for DTSSAB, continuing with the work we started last term,” said Mundle in a press release.
“I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with the DTSSAB team to support the delivery of required services in the Timiskaming district.”
“We welcome the opportunity to connect with returning and new board members and convey the importance of the DTSSAB’s vision, mission, and values and the services we provide,” said DTSSAB chief administrative officer Mark Stewart.
“The board serves an essential role representing and communicating on behalf of the municipalities and territories they represent.”
The 2023 board meeting schedule was approved at the meeting and can be found at www.dtssab.com, along with past board minutes, upcoming board agendas, and board governance by-laws and policies.
DTSSAB administers area services including district child care, Emergency Medical Services ambulances and paramedics, Ontario Works, and social housing.