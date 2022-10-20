The Badlands Search and Rescue Association (BSRA) hosted an open house in Kinsmen Park on Oct. 15 to both raise awareness of the organization and discuss what they do.
Scott Campbell, president and founder of the BSRA, said the team was looking to recruit volunteers, as well as to educate the public about safe adventuring.
“We want people to know what to do when they get lost, what tools to carry with them and how to signal for help if they need it,” said Campbell. “We are here to engage people, see if they want to chat with us, see some of our gear and see the command post.”
To be a volunteer search and rescue worker in Alberta, Campbell explained, the provincial resident must be 18-years-of-age or older, pass a criminal record and vulnerable sector check with the RCMP or their local law enforcement and must complete an application.
Campbell added the application to become a volunteer is not like what is necessary for a job or career and is more-so an opportunity for the team to get to know the applicant before they begin.
Once an application has been accepted, volunteers will be required to attend a few weekends of basic search and rescue skill training sessions and complete online courses that cover much of the classroom curriculum.
These skills include how to read a map and compass, GPS navigation, field communications, how to use a radio properly and how to use the phonetic alphabet, as well as equipment training.
Training sessions are also held twice a month which volunteers are asked to attend, and personnel are requested to participate in as many searches as possible.
“We have a low call volume, but they are high risk calls. We also do get tasked out quite a bit with law enforcement to assist in long term missing person cases, looking for human remains and evidence-based searches,” said Campbell. “If (local law enforcement) says there may be evidence in an area, we may be called to search an area looking for evidence … we are also available for civil emergency response, such as wildland fires and natural disasters.”
Campbell clarified volunteers are typically called out for a search between three and five times per annum, depending on local instances.
He described participation as a very rewarding experience, being able to find and assist people in need, however, responders must also be prepared for a case in which they were unable to locate a person in time.
An additional benefit to volunteers is an annual tax credit for their hours served. According to Campbell, for those who serve more than 200 hours, there is a $2,000 credit which may be claimed.
More information about volunteering for the BSRA can be found via their website, badlandsearchandrescue.com or their Facebook page.